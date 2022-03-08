Prime

We need more women in the formal financial system – Ojangole

A woman attends to a customer in  a salon. Women face more challenges than men in starting, managing, and growing their enterprises. PHOTOs/RACHEAL MABALA

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Women’s access to financial services is also limited by the fact that, in general, they do not possess adequate productive assets or property which can be accepted by formal financial institutions as conventional forms of collateral.

Women empowerment is key to attaining the agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, Goal 10 on reducing inequalities; Goal 8 on promoting full and productive employment and decent work for all, and Goal 5 on achieving gender equality, cannot be realised without women’s economic empowerment. Achieving these three goals would in turn contribute to other cross-cutting goals that are also in part dependent on women’s economic empowerment such as Goal 1 on ending poverty: Goal 2 on food security and Goal 3 on health.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.