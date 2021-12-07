We need to exploit the COMESA market more - Amb. Kabonero

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Richard Kabonero. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Richard Kabonero, told Prosper’s Frederic Musisi that while Uganda trades a lot with its immediate neighbours it also needs to extensively tap into the adjacent 21 country-member  trading bloc—the  Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa

Uganda and Tanzania enjoy warm and cordial historical bilateral relations dating back to the 1960s. Currently, the southern neighbour, according to recent Bank of Uganda data, is Uganda’s biggest source of imports in the region valued at $149m (Shs559b) overtaking Kenya which hauled in a paltry $71m (S253b). Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Richard Kabonero, told Prosper’s Frederic Musisi that while Uganda trades a lot with its immediate neighbours it also needs to extensively tap into the adjacent 21 country-member  trading bloc—the  Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

