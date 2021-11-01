Prime

We want a slice of global trade deals, small businesses say

Uganda Export Promotion Board executive director Elly Twineyo at the Dubai Expo. PHOTO/ISMAIL MUSA LADU

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Uganda Export Promotion Board executive director Elly Twineyo who is also Uganda’s Commissioner General for Dubai Expo 2020, returned from  the exposition where Uganda is looking at tying down at least $5billion by the end of the Expo in March next year. In an interview with Prosper’s Ismail Musa Ladu, Mr Twineyo explains how Ugandan companies can participate in the expo.  

A section of private sector players are up in arms on the grounds that you have not freely allowed them to exhibit at the ongoing Dubai Expo. Why is this the case?  
International Expositions (Expos) are significantly different from Trade Fairs. The primary difference is that expositions or expo focus on country promotion whereas the trade fairs concentrate mainly on promoting individual businesses. Pavilions in trade fairs are therefore designed to allow companies to showcase their products/brands and retailing in some cases. That said, business or the private sector can take advantage of the large number of visitors to promote their products and brands through exhibitions, conference and forums, plus B2B networking and interaction events.
 
If that is the case then why are there unhappy faces calling you out for not availing them opportunity to showcase their products?  
There is no way we can deny an opportunity for our people to showcase their products to the world. Our mandate is to promote what we produce for export. But the ongoing 2020 Expo in Dubai has established policies to guide exhibitions and retailing throughout the six month period. The policies are also guided by Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures. 
 
For example, a country Pavilion is dedicated to country’s exhibitions, meaning no exhibition or retailing by individual companies shall take place inside the pavilion. Note that the pavilion operators shall take all necessary measures to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to, especially by the visitors. Further retailing or commercial activities shall only take place in designated retailing areas in this case at the Global Village and the World Market Initiative where individual companies will apply to retail at a cost. 
Why is the participation at Expo 2020 Dubai important anyway?

