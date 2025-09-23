What Bitcoin, Blockchain could mean for Uganda’s investors

Words like digital assets, blockchain, crypto, and Bitcoin may sound complicated, but the ideas behind them are not far from things we already know. The simplest way to understand them is to connect them to familiar situations.

Digital assets are the broad category, and at their foundation is blockchain, the technology that makes them work. Blockchain is a system for keeping records—like a ledger book—but with a new structure.

Consider a village LC1 chairperson who keeps a book of land sales, family disputes, or community contributions.

The community trusts this book because it records what has happened. The weakness, however, is that the chairperson controls it. If he chose to, he could remove a page or change an entry, and people would have to rely on his word.

Now imagine instead that every household in the village has the same book. When a transaction takes place—say, the sale of a goat—it is announced, and every household records it at the same time.

If one household later tries to change their entry, their version will no longer match the others, exposing the attempt to cheat. This is how blockchain works. It is a shared record book maintained by many, not controlled by a single person.

Since so many identical copies exist, it is nearly impossible for anyone to alter them all at once. This is why blockchain is described as decentralised.

The concept of blockchain was introduced in 2008 after the global financial crisis, when confidence in banks and governments had been shaken.

A mysterious figure, or group, under the name Satoshi Nakamoto proposed Bitcoin as the first blockchain-based system.

The idea was to create trust not through a central authority such as a bank, but through technology itself, with thousands of people maintaining the same record and agreeing before anything changes.

In essence, blockchain addressed a longstanding problem: how to ensure records of money and ownership remain accurate and secure, even among people who do not fully trust each other.



Just as the internet enabled information—emails, messages, videos—to move freely across the world, blockchain enables value to move freely. It reduces reliance on middlemen such as banks or brokers and allows people to transact directly and securely.

Within digital assets, there are three main types.

The first is cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which function as digital money recorded on a blockchain.

The second is stablecoins, which are designed to work like digital dollars. They are fast, transparent, and inexpensive to send, while tied to stable currencies to avoid large swings in value. For example, a Ugandan working in Dubai could send school fees to his family in Jinja instantly, without delays or high fees.

The third is tokenised assets, where real-world items like land, houses, or coffee are represented on blockchain.

In the future, a farmer in Ibanda could sell tokenised shares of his coffee harvest directly to a buyer in London, with payment settling instantly.

These categories show that digital assets are not limited to speculative online coins. They represent a broader innovation: a new way to record, store, and transfer value just as the internet transformed the way information is shared.

What does this mean for investors?

The key question for investors is whether digital assets—especially Bitcoin—deserve a place in portfolios.

Some argue Bitcoin was only the first use of blockchain and will fade, but 15 years on, it remains the strongest and most trusted digital asset.

Others like Ethereum, stablecoins, and NFTs are still experimental.

Bitcoin’s appeal lies in three areas that matter for Uganda.

First is cheaper transfers. Uganda receives about $1.5 billion a year in remittances, the Bank of Uganda data shows, but sending money home remains costly.

Mobile money fees are regressive, with the poor paying the heaviest burden, while cross-border transfers can cost 5–33 percent depending on the corridor.

Other African countries are grappling with the same problem: Nigeria has turned to Bitcoin for remittances and inflation protection, while South Africa is moving toward regulated crypto trading.

These examples suggest Uganda’s challenges—and opportunities—are part of a wider continental trend.

Bitcoin and stablecoins can offer much faster, lower-cost transfers compared to today’s systems —savings that matter for households and the economy, where remittances equal about 3 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Second is the inflation protection. Uganda’s inflation is currently stable at 3–5 percent. But history shows the danger: triple-digit inflation in the 1980s and over 30 percent in 2011.

Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins makes it attractive as a hedge against money losing value, echoing past shifts in monetary systems when technology reshaped finance.

The third is financial inclusion. About 7 million adults remain unbanked, as 30 million Ugandans are registered for mobile money, data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, shows.

Access has grown as 68 percent of adults had formal services by 2023, up from 58 percent in 2018. But smartphone adoption is only 16 percent, well below the Sub-Saharan average.

Bitcoin, like mobile money before it, can bypass banks and give anyone with a phone and internet a direct link to global markets.

These strengths—cheaper transfers, inflation protection, and wider access—explain why Bitcoin is more than speculation.

But volatility, safety, regulation, and low financial literacy (only 50.4 percent of Ugandans show the right financial knowledge and behaviour, according to a 2020 Bank of Uganda survey) raise hard questions.

For Ugandan investors, digital assets open the door to global markets and new opportunities. But whether most Ugandans can understand and trust them is still an open question.

Bullish on crypto?

For years, critics dismissed Bitcoin as a bubble, especially after the 2022 crash and exchange failures.

Yet its history shows clear cycles. In 2013, it surged from about $50 to $1,200, in 2017 it hit $19,000, and in 2021 it peaked near $64,800 before falling below $18,000 after the FTX collapse.

Each fall was painful, but each rise set a new high.

This rhythm of sharp gains and losses is foreign to Ugandan investors, who are used to shares that move only a few shillings.

Bitcoin can swing thousands of dollars in a week, and unlike the stock exchange, crypto trades nonstop.

That volatility draws younger investors—millennials and Gen Z—who discuss Bitcoin and stablecoins alongside land, boda-bodas, or treasury bills.

But crypto is not as simple as airtime. It demands knowing where to buy safely, how to store securely, and how taxes apply. Abroad, ETFs have made entry easier, and Uganda could one day follow if regulators permit.

For now, the Bank of Uganda warns of risks but also explores blockchain for payments.

Future of tokenised assets

Beyond Bitcoin and stablecoins lies another frontier: tokenisation. This means taking real-world assets—such as land, government bonds, real estate, or commodities—and recording ownership digitally on blockchain.

Done well, it can make financial systems faster, more transparent, and more accessible.

In Uganda today, buying a treasury bond requires a broker in Kampala, paperwork, and large amounts of money. Tokenisation could allow bonds to be divided into small digital shares that anyone with a phone could buy directly, whether in Mbale, Gulu, or Mbarara.

The same applies to real estate. Instead of saving millions to purchase a full plot in Wakiso District, an investor could buy digital “tokens” representing a fraction of the land and trade them instantly.

Financial experts say tokenisation may take 10 to 20 years to become common, just as it took decades to move from paper share certificates to electronic trading. But if it succeeds, it could be the biggest change in global finance since the 1970s.

It also reshapes the meaning of ownership. For centuries, property could be taken away by colonial powers, military regimes, or corrupt officials.

Blockchain makes ownership harder to tamper with, though managing it securely remains a challenge.

With a private key (a secure password), you can hold an asset safely, even on a small device. That is powerful.

But it also brings challenges. Many Ugandans already struggle with PINs for mobile money or ATM cards. Managing long blockchain “seed phrases” is harder still.

This is why financial institutions are working on simpler tools—custodial services, ETFs, and other products—to help people access digital assets without losing their keys.

How fast tokenisation spreads will depend on technology and regulation. Investors want more access, but established financial players may resist change.

For Uganda, with shallow capital markets and a drive for financial inclusion, tokenisation could give citizens new ways to save, invest, and participate in the economy.

Digital assets promise cheaper transfers, protection against inflation, and wider access. Digital assets could represent the next leap after mobile money—if supported by literacy, trust, and regulation.”

This article is the first in a two-part series on crypto. The next will assess why Uganda has been reluctant to embrace the technology—and whether this hesitation reflects a genuine “crypto clash” or simply regulatory apathy.

