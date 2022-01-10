What businesses should consider when crafting sustainability plans

Business in Kampala city centre. Sustainability and resilience plans are provisions for longevity. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Resilience is being able to deal with shocks. Life is unpredictable and any business, small or big should prepare to deal with any shocks thrown at it. That is the essence of a resilience plan. Simply put, a plan B for businesses Samuel Gitta writes.

It has been a roller coaster of events during the pandemic. Just as the dust seems to be settling, comes a new variant, armed with the power to wreak havoc. But the business environment, unpredictable as the weather, needs to be governed.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.