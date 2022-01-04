Prime

What does tech have for 2022?  

By  Paul Murungi

In 2021, most tech innovations were aimed at giving the world a ladder up against the pandemic. We spoke to Ugandans who interact with technology on a daily basis about what innovations made 2021, and what will trend in 2022. Paul Murungi writes.

The ongoing pandemic has changed the way we live and view the world. Things have become more digitised, personalised, and distanced from one another. But through this distance, technology has been working to bring people closer together. This has led to the rapid development of innovations in various fields- shopping, medicine, production and supply chain management.

