What is the best way for economy to bounce back?

A nurse vaccinates a woman in Kampala. The most critical thing in re-opening the economy is Covid-19 vaccination.
By  Ismail Musa Ladu

What you need to know:

Recovery plans. The country is likely to still face a stop-start recovery until there is wider coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine to allow full reopening of the economy.

2022 is just a few weeks away. That is when President Museveni will reopen the economy fully, if he does not change his mind.

