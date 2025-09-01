What you should know about Islamic insurance

With one company close to licensing and experienced operators from Sudan in discussion, Uganda could join a growing global movement that is reshaping how people manage risk—one that blends tradition, spirituality, and modern financial strategy.

Takaful—derived from the Arabic word kafalah, meaning “guaranteeing each other”—is based on cooperative risk-sharing. Participants contribute to a common pool through donations (tabarru), which is used to compensate members who experience covered losses. Unlike conventional insurance, Takaful is not profit-driven; instead, it is rooted in Islamic values that promote community welfare and mutual support.

Historically, mutual risk-sharing has deep roots in Islamic tradition. In pre-Islamic Arabia, the aaqilah system functioned as a form of tribal solidarity in which compensation (diyah) was collectively paid to victims’ families in cases of accidental or unjust death. Islam not only permitted this practice but embraced it, laying the groundwork for modern-day Takaful.

In recent decades, the model has gained significant global traction. Takaful emerged in 1979 with the establishment of companies in the United Arab Emirates and Sudan. Malaysia pioneered regulatory frameworks with its Takaful Act of 1984, catalysing growth across Southeast Asia. As of 2022, the industry had expanded to 65 countries, with 344 Takaful operators globally, according to the 2024 Atlas Magazine.

Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) director of supervision Bernard Obel notes that while progress has been made, implementation still hinges on the final regulations by the Finance Ministry.

Potential

Obel explains Takaful’s potential to improve risk management for low-income earners and deepen microinsurance penetration.

“Takaful is not about profit—it is about impact,” Obel said. “It provides risk solutions for the underserved. Though microinsurance exists within the current system, Takaful brings a values-based model that can further extend protection to those most in need.”

Uganda’s insurance penetration remains critically low—at just 0.81 percent.

However, many Ugandans are unfamiliar with Islamic finance, and misconceptions persist—including the belief that Shariah-compliant products are free or lack commercial viability.

Statistics from Atlas magazine, published in 2024, indicate that Takaful insurance contributed approximately $27.7 billion in Africa, with Sudan and Nigeria leading the way. Egypt has also shown notable growth in recent years, supported by regulatory advancements.

The Takaful global market report 2025 indicates that the market share of the Takaful sector stood at $32.85 billion in 2024, before rising to $36.74 billion in 2025.

The history of Takaful encompasses concepts, principles, models, and global growth, focusing on:

Cooperative risk sharing: Takaful involves mutual insurance among policyholders (participants), who contribute to a risk pool via tabarru (donations).

Clear financial segregation: Under Islamic law, there is a distinction between participants and operators. The insurance company acts as an operator, managing and investing contributions for the participants.

Shari'ah compliance: Investments must be ethical, avoiding harm to people and the environment, ensuring both process and product are Shari'ah compliant.

Principles of Takaful

Prohibition of Riba, Gharar, and Maysir: Riba (interest) is forbidden, along with excessive uncertainty (Gharar) in contracts. Maysir (gambling) is also prohibited, as conventional insurance can resemble speculative contracts.

Ta’awn (Mutual Assistance): This principle encourages helping those in need, as stated in Surah Al-Maidah.

Tabarru (Donation): Participants voluntarily contribute to a mutual fund to support each other, emphasizing solidarity rather than profit.

The contributions go into the General Takaful Fund, which is then invested in various Shari’ah-compliant businesses. The profits generated from these investments are credited to the GTF. After covering operational costs, any surplus is shared between the company and participants according to agreed proportions, such as a 40: 60 ratio.

Challenges

Mr Dickson Sebunya, director of research at the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), notes that different products require both long-term and short-term investments.

The CMA is exploring various asset classes, such as equities, and establishing a framework for investing in shares of companies, and focusing on the management of underlying assets and liquidity. Regulatory developments in the Islamic market are also being considered.

Mr Sulaiman Walugembe, chief financial officer at Salam Bank, said after obtaining their licence in September 2023, they disbursed their first Riba-compliant financing by December 2024.