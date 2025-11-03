Which manifesto pays you?

An unemployment rate above 10 percent signals an economy that is either failing to generate sufficient employment or struggling with widespread job losses.

One of these Ugandans namely the incumbent, National Resistance Movement (NRM), presidential candidate, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, National Unity Platform’s (NUP) flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mugisha Gregory Muntu Oyera (will become Uganda’s chief executive officer after the General Election early next year.

Others in contention for the job of the President of Uganda are: Mr Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party (CMP), Mr Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), Mr Kasibante Robert of the National Peasants Party (NPP) and Mr Bulira Frank Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

This article looks at the manifestoes of the NRM candidate, the NUP flagbearer, and the FDC presidential candidate and see whose policies and promises will manifest into money in your pocket.

The looming crisis of unemployment and its associated problems is now a ticking time bomb, loud enough for all the presidential candidates to take notice.

For NRM, the unemployment challenge is one of its persistent problems.

The NRM manifesto is not shy about pointing that out despite being at the helm of the government longer than any other political entity since the country gained her independence from the United Kingdom 63 years ago.

According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) National Population and Housing Census, the unemployment rate: for the working age population – 15 years and above, is 12 percent.

An unemployment rate above 10 percent is not only considered very high but also signals an economy that is either failing to generate sufficient employment or struggling with widespread job losses.

The National Population and Housing Census 2024 also indicates a high rate of youth inactivity, with 43 percent of those aged 15-24 not in employment, education, or training (NEET).

NRM is already aware of this. This is why in the next five years, President Museveni’s economic mission will be to double the size of the economy, transform livelihoods, and turn every adult Ugandan into a producer of goods or services for sale.

“We shall focus on generating more gainful jobs, expanding wealth creation opportunities, and empowering Ugandans to take charge of their economic destiny. The overall goal is full monetisation of the economy,” reads part of Mr Museveni’s 2026 to 2031 manifesto, titled, ‘Protecting the Gains.’

Parish Development Model

In the next kisanja, Mr Museveni says there will be continued deepening of the Parish Development Model (PDM) efforts and guiding smallholder farmers to engage in intensive farming for high value enterprises.

Additionally, there will be more investment by the NRM government in “wealth creation initiatives” to increase household incomes and enhance the purchasing power for domestic demand – putting more money in your pocket.

In his NRM’s manifesto, Mr Museveni made it clear that there will be Shs100 million per parish under PDM provided every month.

For Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area - Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, Shs300 million will be provided per ward/parish. An additional Shs15 million per parish under PDM will be availed to cater for elected leaders.

There will also be another fund established for religious and cultural leaders to draw from. This is in addition to a start-up fund for university graduates created for those who have not gotten employed for two years after graduation to fall back to if they want to establish an income generating project or enterprise.

An additional grant of Shs500,000 over and above the Shs1 million will be provided under PDM for households headed by persons with disabilities. Efforts to step up value addition while providing a market for the PDM products will be accelerated.

More promises

NRM’s manifesto will also deliver affordable financing as he pledges to continue providing interest-free loans to large-scale commercial farmers.

For youth, Mr Museveni says he will see to it that district SACCOs for graduates of the Presidential Industrial Hubs and skilling centres are capitalised. The same will apply to the police SACCO to benefit police officers and their spouses. Within emyooga, he will create additional SACCOs for low-income groups such as private security guards to draw resources from for their own development.

As for the manufacturers, Mr Museveni says they will set up fully-serviced plug-and-play industrial parks and improved infrastructure in the existing industrial parks. This will be complete with reduced cost of electricity -- 5 USD cents per kWh.

To absorb a suitable labour force, Mr Museveni pledges to enhance vocational training for the manufacturing sector and strengthen the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” (BUBU) policy.

To the young people, Mr Museveni says he will invest in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) zones, ICT innovation hubs, and tech parks; while reducing the cost of the internet for Ugandans particularly “our young people”.

For the artiste, Mr Museveni in his 2026-2031 manifesto, commits to enforce the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights law to protect young people’s art and creations from unauthorised use and sale without compensating them. This is in addition to providing more money to capitalise the revolving fund for artistes; furnish the newly purchased home for artistes with recording studios and other related amenities.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu

For the second time in a row, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party Presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu — Bobi Wine, will be running for presidency. He hopes to create 10 million jobs after five years in power, according to his manifesto.

Once in government, NUP says the jobs will come from manufacturing which he says will account for 60 percent, tourism contributing 25 percent and sports, and the creative economy generating 15 percent.

Small and Medium and Enterprises (SMEs) and informal businesses will be provided access to affordable credit, business development services, and entrepreneurship training to transition them into the formal economy. Youth Employment Zones will be launched in all regions with apprenticeships, enterprise hubs, and capital support in addition to reforming and expanding the skilling Uganda initiative to match real market demand.

National Unity Platform supporters attend a rally in Nakaseke last month. Small and Medium and Enterprises and informal businesses will be provided access to affordable credit, business development services. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Under his watch, as the President of Uganda there will be preference and reservation schemes for SMEs. Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), women, and youth will have their preference and reservation scheme introduced.

As President, Mr Kyagulanyi will ensure ethical labour export standards by establishing government-run bureaus to manage overseas employment, guaranteeing fair pay and protecting Ugandans from exploitation and abuse.

Mr Kyagulanyi commits to fast track the approval of copyright and intellectual law to support musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, visual artists, and other entrepreneurs/innovators.



Under the NUP government, a Creative Industries Fund to support musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, visual artists, and cultural entrepreneurs will be established. This fund will build infrastructure, provide grants, low-interest loans, to grow Uganda’s creative economy.

Small holder farmer financing

With Mr Kyagulanyi as President, access to land and affordable financing for smallholder farmers will be prioritised, alongside promoting agro-processing industries in rural areas. These initiatives will create decent jobs, raise household incomes, and accelerate rural industrialisation.

Modern farmer cooperatives will be re-established to offer smallholders with collective access to affordable credit, high-quality inputs, modern machinery, and fair markets.

Youth-focused innovation hubs, agribusiness incubators, and digital platforms will be developed to provide tailored training, start-up grants, and targeted incentives—positioning young Ugandans as leaders in modern, technology-driven agriculture.

Powering economy

In addition to spending on human capital and skilling the population, Mr Kyagulanyi commits to offer tax incentives, grants, and low-interest financing to private investors to develop at least 20 wind-solar hybrid mini-grids for rural communities by 2030, expanding access to affordable electricity.

After five years, Mr Kyagulanyi hopes that at least 60 percent of rural households will access electricity— through the national grid, mini-grids, or solar systems.

NUP’s government will lower electricity tariffs by renegotiating costly contracts and expanding affordable renewable energy generation.

This will be in addition to deleting connection costs to the grid for all users, including domestic consumption.

Mr Kyagulanyi will also scrap Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity domestic consumers. He will also introduce an amendment to the VAT Act to remove VAT on electricity consumers, from July 1, 2026. This is expected to reduce the tariff for the category of consumers from almost Shs900 (US$ 25 cents) to Shs750 (about US$ 20) cents.

According to NUP manifesto, the immediate reduction in tariffs will support many SMEs to employ more workers as business cash flows improve.

FDC’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi

For the fifth time, FDC is in the presidential race, with Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi as the flagbearer.

According to the FDC manifesto, eighty four percent of Uganda’s population are dependents. This means sixteen out of every one hundred Ugandans shoulder the responsibility of providing for others, meeting daily demands for food, school fees, rent, and medical care.

Mr Mafabi believes agriculture is the stimulus for job creation despite the sector struggling with low production, low productivity, food losses, limited markets, and poor access to credit, among others.

These, he says, are caused by low investment in agricultural modernisation and the entire value chain, leading to food insecurity and high food prices.

The FDC government hopes to address the above challenges through the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) that focuses on modernising and commercialising agriculture to ensure food security, reduce food inflation, boost exports, and create sustainable jobs.

Mafabi promises to introduce crop insurance and farmer banks within agriculture zones to ease access to credit for acquisition of land, quality seeds, pesticides and irrigation facilities.

He will also re-establish primary farmer cooperative societies and unions across the country.

In addition, the Cooperative Bank will be restored to expand access to financing, prioritise cooperatives in market development, and provide tax incentives for those acquiring machinery for post-harvest handling.

The plan will also facilitate the recovery of assets for dormant cooperatives that wish to revitalise their operations.

NRM presidential candidate hopes to get the population in a money economy as opposed to growing food for mere consumption.

While candidate Kyagulanyi looks at unlocking human capital to spur growth and development, beginning from the household level onwards. For Nandala, he is all about fixing the economy, beginning with paying attention to agriculture.