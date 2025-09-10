Why are local businesses struggling? Entrepreneurs point to crippling costs

Robert Kato is the picture of a successful entrepreneur embodying the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) ideal. On the day we visit, his business has recorded unprecedented sales, with more than 70 percent paid upfront.



“Today is a great day, this is what happens when people in Uganda support their own,” he says with a smile.

Yet, that smile quickly fades, replaced by a look of profound disillusionment. The dream of business expansion, central to the BUBU campaign, is being systematically choked by a relentless onslaught of operational costs.



Kato reveals that the very profits meant to fuel growth and innovation are almost entirely depleted by expenditures in terms of taxes, rent, and utility bills. This financial pressure creates a frustrating paradox; demand for local products is growing, but the businesses making them are struggling to survive.

“The alerts I receive from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) sometimes surpass the challenges affecting business prosperity,” Kato explains, shaking his head. “The figures are mind-boggling. My business, and many others like it, would be exponentially more profitable and capable of hiring more employees if URA taxes were subsidised with some special incentives tailored for local manufacturers.”

Uneven playing field

This frustration reached a national inflection point recently when the Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) announced a nationwide strike to protest high taxes under the current Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS), which many small traders find confusing and financially burdensome.

While business experts and government officials rightly root for increased local manufacturing to capture the domestic market, they often overlook the reality of unfair competition. Foreign investors sometimes benefit from tax holidays and incentives designed to attract foreign investment. This creates a profoundly uneven playing field, posing a threat of unfair rather than healthy competition.

As a result of this punishing financial environment, some entrepreneurs are hanging by a thread, clinging to the optimistic hope that the government will introduce meaningful subsidies. Others, however, have simply quit.



Jackline Akiteng, an enterprising poultry farmer in Bwaise, Kampala, says she was forced to permanently close the doors of her first business venture after unimaginable tax accumulation to more than Shs76m. “I kept receiving messages to pay taxes and reached a point where I could not hold it anymore,” Akiteng recounts.

Her challenges extend far beyond the taxman. The high cost and unreliable supply of electricity directly threaten her livelihood.

“Since we have limited alternatives to other forms of energy, we had no choice but to only work within these soaring costs of electricity,” she laments.

When the power went off, it critically interrupted the delicate hatching process of the chicks in her incubators. This, in turn, triggered a cascade of financial losses common to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Not only did she lose the batch of chicks, but she also had to compensate clients for their eggs that failed to hatch, all while still paying the high electricity bills for energy she never reliably consumed.

“I remember one time I had to approach a money lender to secure a high-interest loan specifically to facilitate the compensation of a client whose eggs did not hatch solely because of a prolonged power challenge,” Akiteng recalls.



To prevent future disasters, she felt compelled to acquire a standby generator, another significant capital expense. Servicing the loan for this necessary equipment brought a new set of challenges, severely affecting her family's livelihood.

At one point, the financial strain became so severe that she had to transfer her children to a more affordable school.

Pastor Solomon Male, a senior pastor at Arising for Christ Ministries and the owner of Male Poultry Farms, agrees entirely that infrastructure is a critical bottleneck.

“Unreliable electricity is a universal challenge in the hatchery and poultry business. The government has very great plans for SMEs on paper, but implementation is the true challenge,” Pastor Male states emphatically. “I call upon policy makers to move beyond rhetoric and ensure the issues and incentives passed in different symposiums and workshops are actually implemented on the ground where they are needed most.”

Way forward

Joseph Okidi, dealing in local paper manufacturing, believes the path forward requires continuous and louder deliberation. Okidi says the government must make a more deliberate and forceful effort to support local manufacturers by seriously considering waiving off some taxes for a predetermined period. This strategic move, he argues, would not only spur local production and manufacturing but also dramatically increase the employment opportunities in this largely youthful population, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the economy.

“Many entrepreneurs do not rush for Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) for their companies because as soon as you get a TIN, URA expects one to start filing returns regardless of whether you have made a profit or are still in the investment phase,” he explains. This fear of compliance creates a significant barrier to formalisation and growth.

However, he identifies a critical knowledge gap: “The greatest challenge is that some entrepreneurs do not also file tax returns because they incorrectly think you must have recorded a profit to do the filing. This is a fundamental misunderstanding that leads to massive problems.”

This lack of awareness, he says, is why some BUBU manufacturers amass cumulative tax arrears that URA relentlessly pursues with reminders and penalties, often sinking the business before it has a chance to succeed.

Government commitment

Despite these formidable challenges, officials point to signs of progress. James Makula, the BUBU desk officer at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, asserts that the government is committed to supporting local manufacturers dominate the domestic market. He cites the organisation of regional BUBU expos as evidence of this commitment, aimed at showcasing products from outside the capital to the general public and increasing their domestic market share.

However, Makula also identifies internal challenges within the manufacturing sector itself. He points to low production capacity and a persistent failure by some local producers to conform to required quality standards as the main bottlenecks affecting their growth and ability to compete.

Yet, for entrepreneurs such as Keith Ahumuza, who deals in leather products, these expos and changing tastes are not enough. He argues that without direct and tangible incentives from the government, the BUBU dream will remain out of reach for many.

“Government should give real incentives to local manufacturers,” Ahumuza insists. “This is the only true motivation that will empower local manufactures to innovate and develop different products using our locally available raw materials. Without it, we are fighting an uphill battle with our hands tied behind our backs.”