Why Birya United Agencies claimed a spot in Club101

You have been selected as one of the successful SMEs to share your experience with the audience attending the launch of the 17th edition of the Top 100. What products does your company deal in?

We do grain handling and processing. Our main products are rice, beans, maize, and maize flour. Birya is based in Riti in Mbarara. We also have an outlet in Kampala in Nalukolongo.

How do you process these products from production to the sealing stage?

Birya has a dedicated processing line that includes dryers, quick cleaners, gravity sorters, and polishers. It has a capacity of 40 metric tonnes a day. That is both for the beans and maize, dedicated to grain only. The meals combined have a processing capacity of 300 metric tonnes a day.

Where is the market for your produce?

We export our products to Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Pakistan, India, and Canada. In the local market, we have institutional markets such as schools, police, prisons, and the army, among others. But we also reach out to households where we sell our maize flour and rice. So that is basically where we sell to.

What is the plan of your company since the population is increasing and the economies are expanding?

Due to the increased market demand for our products, we are planning to expand to meet the market demand.

We had mainly focused on the western part of Uganda and exports. But given the increasing demand, we look to expand from 300 metric tonnes a day to 600 tonnes.

What is your source of products?

We have a farm which serves two purposes. We get first-hand grain and use it to train our outgrowers on good agronomic practices.

We also have a network of smallholder farmers, a total of 5,000, that help us grow the grain that we need. But when we fail to get what we need, we also buy from traders.

What is your turnover in a year?

Our turnover currently stands at Shs45 billion a year. We hope that as the business grows and the market expands, our turnover will also increase more than the current level in the near future. We have plans for further expansion and increasing our seals internally and externally.

You have grown over the years regarding the labour force. How many people are you employing?

We employ 129 people. Of those, 50 are permanent. But other indirect employees go up to 200 in the production chains.

As a growing SME, how do you generate your capital for expansion and operations?

Our business is funded through a combination of internal savings and external financing. We reinvest a portion of the revenue we generate back into the business to support growth and operations.

We also work with banks to access working capital and secure funding for capital expenditures. So, our funding comes from two main sources: our own retained earnings and bank financing.

You were talking about Club 101 when giving testimony about the benefits of participating in the Top 100 survey and awards. What is Club101 about?

Club101 is an initiative from the Top 100, whose main organisers are Nation Media Group and KPMG, which has been running for 17 years. They started it here in Uganda, where they seek to recognise the fastest-growing mid-sized companies.

And Birya United Agency has been part of that journey up to the time when we graduated to Club101. Club101 is where a company graduates from the normal survey of the Top 100 which looks at businesses that bring a turnover of Shs360 million up to Shs25 billion a year. So, when you meet and exceed that turnover, you graduate to Club101. This means that you have to have functioning structures, scalable systems, processes, and policies in place to help you grow.

Is there anything else you would like to share since your company has advanced to a higher level of SMEs?

SMEs should take corporate governance very seriously. As a business grows, having strong systems in place builds credibility and trust with funders. When funders trust your business, they are more likely to invest in it. This, in turn, makes it easier to service contracts, which allows you to pay your suppliers on time. That ensures a steady supply of raw materials, which supports continued growth.

Additionally, SMEs need to actively engage with networks. Networking helps gain access to markets, which increases business turnover and drives long-term sustainability.

In addition to providing financial facilities, banks also offer financial literacy programmes, which are incredibly valuable for SMEs. These programmes help us plan our finances more and gain a better understanding of taxation, an area that can impact the success or failure of a business.