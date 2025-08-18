Why Uganda’s coffee sector should diversify markets

Coffee prices recently dropped from highs of Shs19,000 to Shs6,000 and below. Uganda enjoyed a boom for the last three years – thanks to frost that disrupted Brazil’s production and later a heat wave that burnt the crop.

Brazil and Vietnam came back in style to claim their spots as leading exporters, sending shockwaves across the world.

For the first time in three years, farmers are experiencing a dip in their earnings. Though the government’s recent communication by the Agriculture Ministry called for calm, describing the events as normal market trends.

The country had sustained its production. From the recent May 2025 earnings, Uganda’s coffee exports topped 793,445 bags (60kg each), which represented a 44 percent year-on-year increase, bringing total earnings to over $2.09 billion.

When the prices will go up again is unknown, but what is certain is that those in the coffee value chain have to weigh their options to what is sustainable.

Production

Uganda’s coffee production is largely characterised by two seasons, that is, mid-year for Arabica and November to February for Robusta. After this, farmers return to their other enterprises, and coffee hulling machines go silent.

Unfortunately, there is never a dull day in the demand for coffee in European and Asian markets, Uganda’s major export destinations. But this raises the question: Can Uganda sustain its markets?

Engineer Lukwago, a coffee farmer, says, “The recent price drop should be the least of our concerns. Instead, we should ramp up our production efforts to have what to sell all year round.”

Lukwago’s fears speak to the broader picture in the agricultural sector, where inefficiencies in production have seen Uganda tossed out of some markets. Examples range from beef to poultry.

Demand for Uganda’s coffee is high – thanks to its quality. But can we keep the export containers rolling through the border posts?

While the government has provided affordable financing to farmers through various channels, that is not enough, according to Muganzi Secure of Secretine Coffee Farm.

“Government efforts need to stretch to incentivising agricultural inputs like fertilisers and other things if we are to create an all-year-round production,” Muganzi notes.

Currently, a 50kg bag of NPK fertilisers goes for Shs150,000, which is costly. Hence, locking farmers out especially the smallholders.

In 2017, Uganda set itself a target of exporting more than 20 million bags of 60 kgs by 2030. With five years left, it is yet to reach even half the mark of the said target. So, how much can change in the next five years?

Considering the average European coffee consumption per capita ranges between 5.5 – 6.5 kilograms per year, meaning Uganda’s 7.43 million bags sounds like a drop in the ocean.

Market diversification comes in at snail’s pace

Over the last 10 years, Uganda has morphed into Africa’s biggest coffee exporter, overtaking Ethiopia, though the latter remains the largest producer.

Mr. William Kaggwa, a machine operator at Kabonero Farmers Coffee Cooperative, does the final cleaning before the coffee is processed into powder in Bunyangabu District. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Meanwhile, Uganda’s export destinations have not changed much. The East African country still relies on its traditional European and North American markets with Germany and Italy leading the European front and recently Serbia – that was opened through Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID).

The country has also expanded to Asia with India and China taking 8.92 percent and 5.52 percent, respectively, according to the latest data from the coffee department in the Agriculture Ministry.

The two Asian titans have overtaken the USA, which accounts for only 5.22 percent of the country’s exports. Therefore, if harnessed well, the two can offer an alternative option to the European and North American market, which are about to become sour due to the looming implementation of European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDRs).

The diversification card, if played well, could insulate the country from depending on a narrow export base, which is vulnerable to shocks.

However, diversifying markets has been met with hurdles that include infrastructure deficiencies in recipient countries, limited access to finance for exporters, and inadequate market intelligence among others.

While flagging off the first shipment of specialised coffee to Serbia, Odrek Rwabogo, the chairperson of PACEID, noted that Uganda can’t keep relying on good goodwill of buyers.

“Uganda must create trade hubs, especially for new markets, especially on the Eastern European and Asian frontiers,” Rwabogo said.

Diversifying Uganda’s coffee markets is not just about expanding exports but creating a strategic market expansion plan that involves not just exporting coffee beans but a wide range of products.

The Ankole Coffee experiment with stabilisation fund

Ankole Coffee Producers Cooperative Union, an umbrella body of farmer associations, produces a little over 0.05 percent of Uganda’s coffee bean volumes, but it is the only union with a stabilisation fund supported by Fair Trade arrangements.

A stabilisation fund under a fair trade agreement is a financial safety net designed to protect producers—especially small-scale farmers or exporters—from volatile market conditions.

Processing and value addition

“Have you seen the price of fine coffee go down?” President Museveni asked as he addressed crowds during his nomination as the NRM flag bearer and party chairman recently in Kampala.

Museveni’s words are validated by the unchanged shelf prices of processed and brewed coffees at restaurant counters.

Though value addition has largely been individual efforts with little or no government support.

However, recently the government dipped more than Shs130 billion in a private venture – Inspire Africa coffee – which is building a mega coffee processing plant in Ntungamo.

The plant promises to off-take a percentage of Uganda’s coffee. Although the modalities of how it will operate are still opaque as per observations of the Leader of Opposition when he conducted a site visit there.

On the other hand, Nelson Tugume, the proprietor of Inspire Africa, is bullish, noting that the factory will be ready in time and change Uganda’s coffee story.

In a recent site visit at the factory in South Western Uganda by NTV, the factory has installed capacity to produce all kinds of coffees from instant to specialised coffees.

Changing the narrative from a green bean exporter to an exporter of specialised and processed coffee requires significant resources, which are not readily available.

“Everyone in the coffee value chain dreams of exporting specialised or processed products, but who has the capacity? Government and maybe multinationals,” said Muganzi.

To Muganza, the move of exporting specialised and processed coffee is long over. "Each time we export raw beans, we are giving the impression that we don’t know the value of our coffee,” Muganzi observed.

Ms Rovince Kiggundu Nambi, a farmer from Kyakkonda County in Kyotera District attends to her coffee. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI



With investments in manufacturing and processing, Uganda can compete with global powerhouses like Germany — a country that doesn’t grow coffee yet earns over $200 billion annually through value-added exports.

Domestic market

The domestic market has been silent in Uganda’s coffee story. The fraction of coffee consumed at home is largely negligible. Hardly any statistics exist.

But after a quick sample, one will discover that of the majority of farmers who farm the crop, few have consumed a cup of coffee.