Why Ugandan businesses miss out on private equity

In Uganda, the terms Private Equity (PE) and Venture Capital (VC) float around business circles like buzzwords that never quite land. But why is that, especially when, as Grace Munyirwa, founder of Vine Pharmaceuticals, puts it, “There is a lot of money in the world, only waiting to find a place where to park.”

In a sit-down conversation with a man who has not only secured funding from these entities to grow his business but also learned hard lessons from the experience, I got some answers.

Governance: Silent deal-breaker

Governance is a thread that weaves through this chat effortlessly, exposing the gaps and glaring holes that exist in many Ugandan businesses and why investors often hold back.

Take, for instance, a scenario where a business owner needs school fees or money to buy a car. Without a clearly outlined process for accessing such cash, they will simply dip into the shop’s till or business bank account.

“There are very few businesses in Uganda with reports for the past three years. That is because of the mentality of closing on yesterday’s doors once the day is done,” Munyirwa says.

Poor documentation habits

PE and VC providers are not charity organisations but businesses looking to make a profit. Just like banks, they require proper documentation. Without it, Munyirwa says, Ugandan businesses still have a long way to go before they can attract substantial private equity or venture capital and enjoy the benefits these forms of funding can bring.

That said, having the right structures in place can empower entrepreneurs to negotiate better terms. For instance, one can secure a repayment holiday for a year or two, reduced interest rates, or negotiate who bears the tax burden. Do I give personal guarantees, or is it purely on the business?

It starts with tightening governance structures in the companies we run.

Mentorship before money

Appreciate that PE and VC players hedge their bets. Should the business fail, someone must take the hit. While some Ugandan entrepreneurs opt to give personal guarantees, this decision should be guided.

“Mentorship is key when making private equity negotiations to fully understand the repercussions of signing a personal guarantee versus a business. For example, when the business fails, with a personal guarantee, your home plus yourself will go. On the other hand, if it is your company, you are not liable for the debt,” he says.

Understanding risk and return

When you have solid structures, you also understand the risks and benefits before committing to a deal with a PE fund. These funds are supported by investors who anticipate a significant return on their investment, and the company must demonstrate how that will be achieved.

Mr Munyirwa says another common misconception is viewing external money, especially from foreign investors, as charity.

“This mentality also shows up in the way we borrow government money or even in the home where a wife borrows money from her husband and never repays,” he says, adding: “This is a character issue that many businesses need to work on.”

The capacity gap

Then there is the issue of scale. Some VC and PE firms have a minimum ticket size, often far larger than what most Ugandan businesses can absorb.

“I found one willing to invest $20 million, but even with entrepreneurs who dream big, factor in expansion, and technology upgrades, that was too much. Their dreams would probably pool $10,000 [Shs35.8m],” he says.

This explains why PE and VC firms often look for companies that have been around for five to 10 years. Their money is not meant to take you from A to B but rather from A to Q.

“Their investment is not meant to carry you through the risks but to accelerate your business,” he explains.

Culture vs character

Ultimately, culture eats strategy for breakfast, and that is at the heart of the matter. Mr Munyirwa decries Ugandans who claim to be God-fearing yet celebrate dishonesty, and this corrodes our moral and business fabric.

“Many Ugandans celebrate dishonesty, celebrating those who engage in it, such as those who fleece people or are corrupt. That is contrary to cultures in the East, where honesty is part of culture and it is seen in all their dealings. Sadly, we have dishonesty permeating our culture and our business ethics,” he says.

Still, there is hope. It only takes a small number of people to stand radically and relentlessly for integrity to improve the willingness of investors to pour money into our businesses.

When structure attracts capital

That said, when a business is organised, PE and VC funds can open incredible doors. Organisation means having a clear roadmap showing how their $1 (Shs3,586)will become $2.5 (Shs8,966).

According to Mr Munyirwa, understanding the levels within these funding spaces is crucial. At what he calls the primary market, you pitch for $1 million and promise to return $2 million in five years. The disbursement could be lump-sum or milestone-based, depending on how much your plan can absorb.

“When you are trustworthy and honest, sticking to the agreed upon terms, you are opened to the secondary market where other PE firms buy out the investment. This opens you to bigger investments with better terms because you have shown a level of maturity that opens you to the $10 million doors,” he shares.

No room for chaos

Secondary investors, however, steer clear of the headaches, such as family interference, poor bookkeeping, and lack of accountability, which should have been cleared out during your primary market growth.

“People at the secondary market do a lot of background work, scrutinising the personal side of the entrepreneur, not just the company, before they invite you to the table. They look for personal virtues such as character, mindset, and mentality,” he says.

PE and VC circles share information, so a bad track record will follow you.

Governance is the legacy

Governance is central to all this, both for business growth and investor confidence. It is about ensuring that everything runs smoothly even in your absence. It is the difference between a business that dies with its founder and one that lives on as a legacy.

“It is no longer about my views, ways and power. It is putting in place structures, such as how petty cash is obtained, regardless of whether you are the founder or the founder’s father. However, many of us look for that person who can help us skip the queue to our gain.”