Why voters pick quick wins

Uganda can be described as a democracy. Leaders are elected regularly at almost every level, in schools, in churches, at sports, from the LC I to parliamentarians to the President. Elections are met with excitement as nominated candidates seek to convince voters that they are the best person for the job. From a young age in school to the national level, elections in Uganda are usually accompanied by election promises, a public declaration of policy and aims (manifestos) and voter bribery.

Democracy is defined as a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives. Power is vested in people who can participate directly or, through competitive elections, choose representatives to make decisions on their behalf. Democracy assumes that the majority is correct, even if no one is correct.

According to a 2011 Afrobarometer poll, 41 percent of Ugandans say a candidate or political party has offered them food, a gift or money in return for their vote. Of the 32 countries where the survey was done, Uganda tops the poll for vote buying, far ahead of their Tanzanian neighbours (14 percent) and Kenyans (32 percent).

The success of a democracy in creating a well-governed state relies on the premise that voters are rational, have all the up-to-date information needed to decide who to vote for, know what they prefer and can process this information to make the best decision. If this was true, the candidate with the most effective manifesto delivering the most long-term value would receive the most votes and win the election.

Irrational decisions

However, history shows that voters are not rational in making decisions about which candidate to vote for. Our brains—and the decisions we make are shaped and governed by powerful emotions like fear, hatred, love, pleasure, and pain. Rather than thinking rationally, we may make decisions to achieve or avoid these emotions. We cannot know everything, read all manifestos, analyse, or interpret their effectiveness and benefits, especially in the long term. We are limited by time, access to information and ability.

We have difficulty reconciling our short-term and long-term goals, making us behave irrationally. Candidates understand that they are more likely to get elected by giving an instant reward that satisfies an immediate need rather than the promise of an uncertain future.

Michael Pompian describes dopamine as a chemical produced in our bodies that acts on areas of our brain giving us feelings of pleasure, enjoyment and reinforcement to motivate us to do a certain activity. It is released in response to both a reward and the expectation of a reward.

Receiving money or gifts (voter bribery) triggers a dopamine surge as it activates the brain’s reward system leading to feelings of pleasure or motivation. The dopamine release reinforces the behaviour that led to the reward, motivating a person to pursue more rewards (vote for this candidate). The anticipation of money (election promises) and the feeling of earning it can be a powerful motivator. The prospect of happiness prevents us from thinking logically about how unlikely it is that the reward (election promise) will be received.

Uganda’s history of instability (coups, wars, devaluation of the shilling) has taught generations that tomorrow is uncertain. Long-term thinking is considered irrational. We live for today and are not interested in visions of the future. We settle for smaller real rewards now rather than larger, uncertain, future rewards. Most voters have unreliable incomes, no savings or social safety nets and are looking for today’s survival.

Ugandans respect visual monetary displays of success: big cars, parties and lavish spending encouraging short term-thinking. They move with the crowd that moves in the direction of where money that will take care of them today is.

Financial literacy can influence political decision-making and change electoral outcomes. It teaches us to delay feelings of pleasure by saving, investing and planning for the future. Voters would understand compound interest, inflation and the opportunity lost by selling a vote for cash. They would become harder to buy and hold leaders to a higher standard. We cannot get integrity and transparency in governance from a leader who bribes us for our vote. Being heard in the democratic process is more valuable than a one-time cash handout. It is true power; the opportunity to receive better key services such as health care, education and decent work. Voters sell a life of dignity, self-sufficiency and systems and institutions that work for a dopamine thrill that lasts a day and a lifetime of begging a “big man” for money for “transport”, “lunch”, “assistance” and handouts to fulfill their basic needs.