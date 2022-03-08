Women trailblazers in oil

Peninah Aheebwa, Director Technical Services Petroleum Authority of Uganda

By  Rita Kemigisa

What you need to know:

The Energy ministry currently stewarding the next development phase of the oil sector to start commercial oil production by 2025. There also several women in leadership positions across the board in the energy sector. We take a look at a few of them.

Uganda joins the rest of the world today in commemorating the International Women’s Day, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.