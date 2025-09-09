You can quit without burning bridges

Finding work seems like a hide-and-seek game for many, leaving a bitter taste in some people’s mouths. For those who find it, the struggle then becomes how to remain employed and get promoted.

Yes, we also dream of the pay rises. But there is another facet to employment – leaving the job. It is sometimes nostalgic, painful, and tough.

For Shamim Nalwadda, leaving the banking sector after more than 10 years was one of the hardest decisions she made. It was characterised by sadness, confusion, doubt, fear, uncertainty, conviction, and unpreparedness. While some people are terminated for one reason or another, for Nalwadda, she had grown professionally and wanted to grow purposefully.

“I desired to connect with people directly and create impact in the community. Having identified gaps in customer service in banking and the various sectors, I felt compelled to step in and be part of the solution,” she shares.

That gave birth to Sheran’s Customer Ignited, a customer experience consulting firm that focuses on human-centred service. With her was the experience garnered from serving in various roles, which deepened her love for service, people and impact.

“My experience taught me that true transformation starts not just with systems but with how people feel-seen, heard and valued,” she says.

Wait, do not get carried away with the new enterprise Ms Nalwadda created. She was transitioning.

According to company human resource manuals, one may have to serve one to three months’ notice before winding up their time if they are resigning.

In this period, the company is either hunting for your replacement or grooming them. Ms Nalwadda had three months, and she says it can feel like limbo-you are physically present but emotionally checked out.

“For many, it is a battle of loyalty versus relief, responsibility versus detachment. Yet, it is a crucial time for knowledge transfer and leaving a legacy,” she says.

Counsel Jackie Balungi, the partner in charge of human resources at Buwuule and Company Advocates, agrees that the notice months are when the transition from one person to another may happen.

“However, it is not statutory. Every company does it differently. Nonetheless, should there be room for knowledge transfer, it is only decent that it is done. Otherwise, it might be like burning bridges, which may deter any interaction with that company in future,” she says.

Ms Nalwadda continued to work with the same energy to ensure she left everything in a good position. “I valued myself, my years of service and the brand that had contributed to that value, but also maybe because it was voluntary resignation,” she says.

She decries the fact that companies neglect to provide structured offboarding, leading to disengagement and tension.

“Without support, that last month becomes a countdown rather than a contribution. Proper training and coaching can transform it into a moment of impact, closure and mentorship,” she says.

Training your replacement

But there is a scenario where one is resigning because of deep-seated pain. In that vein, Ms Margaret Adong, a human resource practitioner at Wanawake Kwa Africa Initiative, shares that a replacement shouldn’t interact with the former employee.

She explains that it allows the new entrant an opportunity to start on a fresh slate. “If the departing employee had attitude or culture issues, they will pass them on to the new entrant. However, if these never interact, the new employee gets an opportunity to come into a space without clutter, which allows them to innovate,” she shares.

Nonetheless, she agrees that when one holds a technical or sensitive position, training their replacement is crucial. This was Ms Nalwadda’s scenario, who was the clearing supervisor, a delicate role.

“I knew the trouble my replacement would suffer if they were not trained and properly handed over. Sadly, the replacement came a month before my exit,” she says.

However, there is another instance where one who acted in the position trains the new office bearer and Ms Adong says it could be that the one in the acting role was not given the position. For example, when a human resource assistant trains a human resource officer. This happened to Ms Adong, who believes it is not fair to be passed over.

“If the person has been doing the job well, why not promote them and then only hire someone to fill the person’s former position? Then it will be easier for the assistant, now turned officer, to nurture the new assistant,” she says.

Though painful, such instances happen, and Ms Adong says it comes down to the person who was passed up. If they can extend grace to the new entrant, then they will diligently show the person the ropes of doing their job.

“There are also chances that this new entrant will be suppressed and frustrated, failing to do their job,” she says.

Transition

Reiterating Counsel Balungi’s advice, Ms Nalwadda says that regardless of the exit circumstances, one should never burn bridges. This speaks both to the employer and employee, who should treat the exit as a continuation of professionalism, not a pause. That calls for the employee being transparent with their line manager and human resource about capacity and support needed.

“It means prioritising the succession and documentation as it is your final stamp of excellence. While at it, you need to focus on Emotional Intelligence because how you bid farewell matters more than how long you served,” she advises.

Smooth transitions don’t just happen; they are cultivated through mutual respect and intentional knowledge sharing. Therefore, Ms Nalwadda calls on HR practitioners to treat a staff exit experience as critically as their onboarding experience. This means introducing structured transition programmes, complete with coaching, counselling and mentorship to align transitions with company values, integrity, continuity, and respect. That is because transitions require preparation in skills and mindset.

“Such training for both outgoing and incoming staff will equip them to let go gracefully and the other to onboard confidently. That ties into fostering a culture of appreciation, as well as celebrating exits and entries as part of an employee’s journey, not abandonment,” she says.

When human resource brings humanity into policy, organisations gain better performance and stronger alumni networks and brand advocates.