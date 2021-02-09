Networking is an avenue to exchange ideas because you can never know how much you know without interacting with other people.

By RACHEAL NABISUBI More by this Author

One Wednesday afternoon, I was asked to go represent a friend at a cocktail insisting that it was all about networking. I toyed with the idea of going.

On second thought, I wanted to network with the people at the venue. Despite the fact that I was unwell, I was overshadowed by the power of networking to a point that the word was able ‘to make me feel a lot better’ due to the kind of atmosphere it creates.

Ms Jacquiline Lumala, a researcher and consultant from Makerere University, says active networking is not simply not about professionalism. It is also vital to career growth and creating long-term relationships with mutual benefits.

“Some people shudder when they hear the term networking, associating it with awkwardness, unpleasant events and the idea of ‘selling’ yourself,” Ms Lumala says.

Despite its off-putting connotations, networking is about building long-term relationships and a good reputation over time.

It involves meeting and getting to know people who can assist you and possibly help you in return.

She adds that good networking has a basis of trust and support. It is not only about trading information, but also serves as an avenue to create long-term relationships with mutual benefits.

Mr Godwin Juma, business development manager at Riyo trading and contracting Co Ltd, says your networks are your assets and every asset must add value to you; economically, socially, politically and psychologically.

Building your network begins with determining the right objective/ambitions plus the right network in the right environment at the right time. This will get you the best results from your networks.

“Building and harnessing networks is more than just strategic planning or thinking only. It is also about knowing how to analyse and influence people’s thoughts, actions, and emotions to meet your goals,” Mr Juma says.

There are three core principles to build and harness your networks.

He notes that one is perfecting the art of skilful engagement with your networks. For instance connecting with their core desires while dealing with your own prejudices, emotions or attitudes.

Secondly, making a lasting impression; for example by taking interest in the interest of others and skilful listening.

He adds that influencing change without resistance for example calling out mistakes quietly, positive notes, or asking questions instead of giving orders.

He adds: “A well harnessed network relationship must leave both parties a little or better, maintain others’ trust in you, strengthen your self-esteem and qualify one for unlimited opportunity and success.”

He further adds that networking is the business of humanity. “As a networker, the greatest endeavours are and always will be interactive and interdependent. Build and harnessing your networks is summarised in activities of connecting and remaining connected on some common ground.”

Ms Naome Kiwooma, a counsellor in Kisasi says that the purpose of building and harnessing networks is that it creates a powerful network system that provides three unique benefits; for instance access to information, diverse skill sets and power.

She notes that whereas some people might have the chance to see these advantages every day, others might not pause to consider how these networks can be regulated.

“Networking helps you garner information, increase your visibility in your field and establish personal connections that will help you advance in your career or customer base,” Ms Kiwooma says.

This means that no matter how much you love your job, you should always look for ways to expand your networks because preferably your contacts will follow your every step along the way.

Strong network allows you to get advice from trusted sources, retain your professional knowledge, find career opportunities and support other people’s careers.

“The network should consist of people from different companies with different career levels and professions to offer a wide perspective,” she says, adding that joining a professional association in your field and regularly attending its events would also be a smart idea.

She further adds that when it comes to information, people tend to make judgements since information is easily available nowadays from a variety of sources such as the internet.

Proff Jude Ssempebwa, lecturer from Makerere University says that the question of who you network with and their relevance to your career matters a lot.

This implies that you do not need to network with everyone. Instead you would first study how you can contribute to their success, in addition to how you stand to benefit from their knowledge.

He adds that networking creates an avenue to exchange ideas because you can never know how much you know without interacting with other people.

“Career success is greatly attributed to the pool of ideas or information garnered over the years. When networks are created, it fosters ideas that benefit the individual and the community, at your workplace and out of work place,” Mr Ssempebwa explains.

Good networks foster a trade of ideas to sustain long-term relationships and mutual trust.

When you are receiving ideas, it helps both in your place of work and out, in addition to instilling best practices that build your career.

It further improves creative intellect due to the intellectual ability of the people from different careers who share their ideas hence enabling people to unveil their creative talent.

