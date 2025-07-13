‘Many ssengas are feeding ladies with misinformation’









I arrived early. My lunch partner, the social media sensation, Dr Piriton, had not yet arrived. We had agreed to meet at 1pm. However, I arrived at 12:30pm. Not because I wanted to enjoy the pleasure of Dr Piriton apologising to me for supposedly being late. But because my watch was thirty minutes ahead. So, I arrived on time by arriving too early. Only to find Ntinda Takeaway and Bar was an appointment short of a doctor. Before I added this scenario to one of the things that make me go Hmmm…, I sat down and took in the spot. I am told this bar has been around since 1996. Back then, it was something of a birthday suit convention as Ekimansulo came to Ntinda. It shook off this untoward past, however, to reinvent itself as Ntinda’s go-to family hangout. The chicken luwombo served here is a big reason why. Its soulful deliciousness is a contemporary Ntinda digest.

To add icing to that proverbial cake, you get waited on by “two former British prime ministers” as waiters “Blair” or “Churchill” scribble your order. While I looked around the place, ghosts from its past seemingly came to life. Images of ladies dressed to the nines with nada reappeared before my naked eye. A dance of seven veils, with more than one Salome, ensued. It was clear that more than one John would be decapitated as they lost their heads at such a sensuous sight, I thought to myself. Snapping out of it, I remembered I was there to meet a doctor with more than one million TikTok followers. On top of that, the Dr Piriton UG YouTube channel has 109,000 followers and more than 148,000 followers on Facebook where he offers free online medical consultancy as a “community doctor”. I was not there to imagine the past into the present by a sort of visual alchemy, with alluring images occupying memory. I was here for a special doctor’s appointment.

Early life

Dr Piriton was born James Kyagulanyi, to Daniel Sentamu Musisi and Mariam Namakula on July 15, 1996, in Nakaseke District. The fresh-faced doctor says his childhood was something of a bucolic dream. As a child, he recalls tracing the contours of its silver-lined clouds, as they billowed on the canvas of sky, with a painterly eye. Hoping one day he could find that stairway to heaven by making something of himself. He did not have to wait long. After completing secondary school, Kyagulanyi was admitted to Makerere University and attached to Mitchell Hall. Incidentally, in 1963, Makerere University unveiled Mitchell Hall, honouring Sir Philip Mitchell, the then Governor of the Uganda Protectorate. Previously, Governor Mitchell won a classical scholarship at Trinity College, Oxford, England. He dropped out of university after two years, revealing a wild and independent streak.

Those qualities marked him out as a maverick, as Kyagulanyi would be when he became Dr Piriton. Kyagulanyi enrolled for the course of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBCHB) in September 2016. He graduated from Makerere University College of Health Sciences School of Medicine on February 15, 2023, the day after Valentine’s Day. However, on that day, he had finally found the love of his life: medical practice. “I successfully completed an internship as a medical doctor from Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala. I am licensed and registered with Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) as a medical doctor,” said Dr Piriton, after arriving and quickly throwing on a napkin to enjoy some of that chicken luwombo Ntinda Takeaway is famed for. At first, career-wise, he kept his head low and knuckled down to becoming a respected doctor. But his passion for distinction made him want more.

Becoming Dr Piriton

A member of Generation Y, Dr Kyagulanyi was born to the manner born when it came to using the Internet. He is a digital native. This contrasts with being a digital immigrant with respect to how we use technology. Digital natives, by definition, are those born into a world saturated with digital technology, and are often assumed to be naturally fluent and comfortable with its use.

In contrast, digital immigrants are those who adopted digital technologies later in life and may face greater challenges in adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape. In this vein, Dr Kyagulanyi took to the Internet like a fish to water. And he soon found that, despite having a generational propensity to use technology, he had a knack for navigating the virtual world.

Especially, as he would reveal, when it came to manipulating social media to his benefit. Before hitting social media pay dirt, as it were, he cut his teeth as a doctor at Kampala Independent Hospital on Kiwatule Road and Ryan Hospital, on Gaddafi Road, Makerere Kivulu, opposite the Law Development Centre. He still works at both hospitals to date.

Not easy

Kyagulanyi had to perform a wide range of activities related to patient care. Although his training had exposed him to activities such as diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of illnesses and injuries; every day in the field presented itself as a singular challenge.

Soon, though, he was being applauded for his bedside manner as he educated patients, managed medical records, and collaborated with other healthcare professionals to give the very best to his patients. His soft skills were so good, humility being his defining personal quality, that his patients advised him to leverage his medical skills using social media. Nodding calmly, he followed their advice. It set him upon a primrose path. About three years ago, he began his journey as he found that, deep inside, he could become like many renowned doctors on social media.

He thus studied their modes of sharing medical information, personal experiences, and how they posted engaging content related to health and wellness. Accordingly, he followed online doctors such as Dr Mike Varshavski, known for his approachable and informative videos; Dr Sandra Lee, who gained fame for her “Dr Pimple Popper” videos; and Dr Karan Raj, who debunks medical myths on TikTok and Instagram. Before long, Dr Kyagulanyi had tapped into their ability to connect with large audiences on health-related topics. After creating accounts on Facebook, Twitter (now X), YouTube and, later, TikTok; Dr Piriton was born.