2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

The James Webb Space Telescope will be used to study young galaxies. PHOTO/COURTESY


By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An American millionaire became the world's first space tourist in 2001, but it took 20 more years for the promise of private space flight to finally materialize.

From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope that will peer into the earliest epoch of the Universe, 2021 was a huge year for humanity's space endeavors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.