AI and the future of work: Threat or transformation?

Whereas the World Economic Forum estimates that AI will wipe out 92 million jobs, more than 170 million new ones will be created

Marie Patricia Natakwa & Emmy Odoch

A 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) survey revealed that 40 percent of employers intend to cut staff in areas where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can automate tasks.

While AI is expected to replace roles that involve repetitive or procedural work, the report emphasizes a more transformative narrative: many roles will evolve, new ones will be created, and human skills, particularly creativity, resilience, flexibility, and soft skills, will remain invaluable.

Technological development, the green transition, and demographic and economic shifts are fundamentally reshaping the global labour market.

The World Economic Forum estimates that while 92 million roles will be displaced by these forces, 170 million new jobs will be created.

This is equivalent to 14 percent of current employment, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

So, what will those jobs be, and what skills will people need to secure them?

Jobs of the future

Demand for roles driven by AI and related technologies is rising rapidly.

Professions such as big data specialists, Fintech engineers, and AI machine learning specialists are growing fast.

But when measured in absolute numbers, traditional jobs still dominate.

Combining employer surveys with International Labour Organisation (ILO) employment data, the report identifies the professions with the largest net growth, with farmworkers topping the list.

Under here, climate adaptation and green transition efforts are expected to create 34 million additional jobs by 2030.

Delivery drivers, software developers, construction workers, and shop salespersons round out the top five.

The report also projects food processing workers and care professions (nurses, social workers, counsellors) to grow significantly, driven largely by demographic shifts such as ageing populations.

“In the near or distant future, AI is a technology we will have to embrace, both in our personal and professional lives, to remain competitive in the global economy,” says Felix Mutebi, founder of XILEF.

Yet, global projections remain sobering, with the McKinsey Global Institute warning that automation could displace 400–800 million jobs worldwide by 2030, forcing up to 375 million workers (14 percent of the global workforce) to switch occupations.

Threat or opportunity?

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies are vulnerable to AI-driven automation, compared to lower exposure in developing countries.

“Though this risk is not as imminent in Uganda, it does not mean immunity,” Mutebi cautions.

“It simply reflects our current realities: limited digital infrastructure, high unemployment, and widespread poverty. These factors shape how fast AI can take hold - and where we must invest to turn it into an opportunity rather than a threat.”

Economist Taaka Proscovia Mugeni shares similar concerns, citing the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) Census Report, which shows that 73.2 percent of Uganda’s 46 million people are youth, half of them under 17.

Alarmingly, 42.6 percent of these are not in employment, education, or training.

“With such high rates, AI could worsen unemployment unless proactive measures are taken,” Mugeni says.

Uganda’s digital divide compounds the challenge.

While there are 16.5 million mobile internet subscriptions, fixed internet remains negligible (0.4 million). The census 2024 showed urban usage at 16.6 percent compared to just 4.3 percent in rural areas.

While electricity access complicates the matter further.

Available data indicates that although 53.4 percent of households have access to electricity, only 25.3 percent are connected to the national grid.

Frequent outages further limit device use, digital businesses, and AI adoption.

“Slow AI adoption should not be mistaken for safety,” Mugeni says. “As economies grow and technology becomes more accessible, Uganda’s employment backbone could strain.”

Already, AI is replacing customer care roles through chatbots and being piloted in agriculture.

The Economic Policy Research Centre warns that AI’s efficiency in diagnostics and data processing could threaten higher-wage roles too.

The real question, then, is whether Uganda treats AI as a looming threat or an opportunity to prepare for.

The answer depends on how quickly the country invests in digital skills, infrastructure, and innovation.

Beyond job loss

Despite these risks, AI offers immense transformative potential, with the United Nations Development Programme estimating that AI could contribute $1.2 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, boosting gross domestic product by 5.6 percent.

“Although developing countries may avoid large-scale AI-driven job losses due to slower adoption, they are less prepared to benefit from its opportunities,” explains Marvin Peter Makwasi, an AI scholar.

He argues that Uganda must use this “grace period” to develop robust AI policies and regulations, expand digital infrastructure, integrate AI literacy into the education system, and implement training and retraining programmes for workers displaced by automation.

Encouragingly, Uganda is already taking steps in this direction. Initiatives like the Makerere University Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and companies such as Samasource, Uganda AI, and AI Studio Uganda, are providing training in AI skills tailored to the local context.

Mutebi also recommends public awareness campaigns to build trust and reduce resistance, ensuring smoother adoption.

Seizing the opportunity

But amid all this mix, by leveraging the country’s youthful population and growing digital initiatives, Uganda has a chance to turn AI challenges into opportunities.

Innovations that should be emphasized include fraud detection, facial recognition, transcription services, agriculture and climate action, and business automation, among others.