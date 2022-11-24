Airtel Money bags two digital impact awards

Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) has been recognised for Technology Services Digital Excellence, as well as Financial Services Digital Excellence during 2022 Digital Impact Awards Africa (DIAA) where it bagged gold and silver accolades respectively for its digital innovations.

The AMCUL managing director, Mr Japhet Aritho while accepting the accolades lauded DIAA for the initiatives and platforms that he said not only bring together key players in the digital financial space but also recognise the tremendous progress made as far as digital financial inclusion goes today.

“Today’s growth and utilization of digital financial services is evidence of the firm steps taken in the delivery of digital financial services and inclusion across the region. The great news is that the customer remains everyone’s key focus hence an improved customer value proposition. At AMCUL, we endeavor to innovate, engage, and involve our customers in ensuring that we deliver the best and most affordable financial solutions, tailor-made to suit everyday needs of our customers across the region,” he remarked.

Aritho further lauded Airtel Money customers for actively voting and recognizing the company across the two categories.

“We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and do not take such recognition for granted. A big thank you to our customers. The accolades for Technology Services Digital Excellence and Financial Services Digital Excellence, are an attestation of our values and effort made in delivering our mandate year on year. Over the years, AMCUL has moved from primarily facilitating sending, receiving, and depositing money to further incorporate other innovations that include Airtel Money Merchant Pay for both micro and formal merchants, Super Saver product, Quick Loan facilities, Airtel master card service, Bill payments among others. All these services address a number of financial needs across our customers and guarantee affordability, convenience, instant and secure transactions anytime, anywhere,” he added.

Mr. Aritho was also one of the panelists discussing financial systems for the underprivileged where he alongside other panelists discussed how every Ugandan can tap into the many opportunities that come with digitization and the utilization of digital financial services.