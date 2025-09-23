Banks versus mobile money: The new frontier of competition

When mobile money arrived in Uganda in the late 2000s, it looked like a simple add-on service for transferring small sums between phones.

A decade later, it has transformed into a financial juggernaut, moving trillions of shillings annually and reaching corners traditional banks never touched.

What began as a convenience has become a direct rival to commercial banking - and a force that is reshaping the future of finance.

Telecom giants MTN and Airtel, alongside a new wave of Fintech startups, now command massive loyalty through mobile wallets.

For millions of Ugandans, these wallets are the first and sometimes only bank account they will ever have.

The challenge for banks is clear: adapt to this reality or risk losing relevance.

A race to catch up

Bank of Uganda Senior Director of IT Collins Babirukamu describes the contest as nothing less than transformative.

“Mobile money and Fintechs have forced traditional banks to up their game on mobile and digital banking,” he says.

Branches and ATMs, once the symbols of financial presence, no longer define competitiveness.

Instead, banks are pouring resources into mobile applications, internet banking, and digital-first services that rival the speed and accessibility of telecom products, with the aim of keeping customers engaged inside the digital ecosystem, whether they are paying school fees, settling utility bills, or shopping online.

The Fintech effect

The rise of Fintech companies has accelerated the disruption. Bank of Uganda, under the National Payments System Act, had by August 31 licensed 51 payment service operators and providers.

These have been an important pivot in the Fintech ecosystem and have allowed innovation to prosper.

Babirukamu likens Fintechs to “speedboats” - nimble operators that can pivot quickly, unlike the “large ships” of traditional banks that take longer to change.



From peer-to-peer lending apps to digital savings platforms, Fintechs are redefining customer expectations.

Rather than resisting, many banks are turning to collaboration. Partnerships with Fintechs and telecoms are emerging as the pragmatic route, allowing each side to play to its strengths.

Banks gain access to innovation and rural reach, while Fintechs benefit from regulatory cover and customer trust associated with licensed institutions.

Financial inclusion as a battleground

The competition is not just about market share. It is also about access. Digital platforms have expanded financial inclusion at a scale that conventional banking could never achieve.

A villager with a basic phone can now send, receive, and even save money without entering a bank hall.

Banks have taken note. Several are lowering entry barriers, offering instant account opening linked directly to mobile wallets, and designing savings and credit products for first-time digital customers.

What once looked like a zero-sum fight between banks and telecoms is increasingly being reframed as a shared push toward greater participation in the formal economy.

Regulation catches up

The meteoric rise of mobile money has not gone unnoticed by regulators. Bank of Uganda has had to build frameworks for digital finance almost from scratch, balancing innovation with consumer protection.

Oversight now covers interoperability between networks, minimum cybersecurity standards, and data privacy obligations.

These guardrails have legitimised Fintechs and telecom platforms while giving commercial banks a clearer environment for digital experimentation. For Babirukamu, regulatory agility has been as important as technological innovation in shaping the new financial ecosystem.

Trust versus ubiquity

Despite their agility, Fintechs and telecom operators still face questions about trust, scale, and regulatory compliance. Banks retain the upper hand in areas like large-scale lending, long-term deposits, and the credibility that comes with a banking license.

But Fintechs and telecoms dominate daily life through ubiquity and convenience.

For Babirukamu, the outcome will hinge on which side can blend reliability with innovation.

“If commercial banks can innovate with their app and give you a seamless experience where you can pay for utilities, services, and purchases without leaving your bank, then customers won’t see the need to move to competition,” he argues.

The numbers

Uganda Communications Commission data indicates that, as of June 2025, Uganda had 34.6 million active mobile money subscribers through which, according to data from Bank of Uganda, more than Shs253.7 trillion was transacted in the 12 months ended June 2024, up from Shs192.9 trillion in the same period the previous year.

On the other hand, commercial banks, according to Uganda Bankers Association, had 24 million accounts spread across more than 20 banks by June 2024.



The next frontier

The battle lines are clear. Banks that innovate aggressively, form smart partnerships, and focus on customer experience will thrive in the digital age, while those that hesitate risk being overtaken by telecom-fueled platforms that already dominate the payments space.

For Uganda’s financial system, the contest is less about banks versus mobile money than about which institutions will define the future of finance.



The likely answer is a hybrid - banks providing depth and trust, Fintechs and telecoms delivering speed and reach, and regulators working to level the ground.