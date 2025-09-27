BoU’s digital core: Babirukamu on AI, fintech partnerships, and fraud defense

Collins Babirukamu is the Senior Director of IT at the Bank of Uganda, a 25-year digital veteran who previously led e-government at NITA-U and held roles at Oracle Nairobi, MSF Uganda, and the Ministry of Finance. Now pursuing a PhD on how AI drives productivity and growth, he balances code with care - husband, father, and a mentor committed to men’s holistic well-being.

What is the toughest part of running bank-scale IT, and how do you keep core systems fast and safe?

The banking sector is uniquely sensitive and dynamic, with an ever-growing reliance on IT. Today, IT is not just a support function but a core driver of banking operations.



Nearly all functions, from payments to compliance, are automated. Managing IT here is exciting but extremely demanding, especially when it comes to cybersecurity and fraud detection, which are constant priorities.

How do you stay ahead of new tech?

I consider myself a perpetual student. I attend conferences, participate in workshops, and learn from peers in more advanced markets. I also subscribe to technology journals and podcasts to stay updated.

Emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain are no longer futuristic; they are here. At Bank of Uganda, we apply AI in fraud detection, process automation, and productivity improvements.

Where is digital banking in Uganda headed?

Uganda’s financial landscape has transformed over the last two decades, especially with the introduction of mobile money. This boosted financial inclusion dramatically.



Traditional banks have since adopted digital channels like online and mobile apps, while fintechs have accelerated innovation. Covid-19 accelerated this shift by at least four years. Today, fintechs and telecoms are strong competitors, pushing banks to innovate rapidly.



Digital banking has expanded financial inclusion, reached underserved populations, and compelled regulators to evolve frameworks to ensure security and consumer protection. Overall, digital banking is making financial services more inclusive, efficient, and competitive.

Day to day, what does “good” cybersecurity look like inside a bank?

It requires a blend of people, processes, and technology. Awareness is key - users and leaders must understand threats.

Technically, we deploy multi-factor authentication, role-based access controls, and strong encryption. We run vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, and continuous monitoring. Employee training and compliance with regulations like Uganda’s Data Protection and Privacy Act are equally critical.

Which frameworks and Ugandan laws anchor your security playbook?

We use a mix of international and national standards. Globally, the Cybersecurity Framework guides our practices in identifying, protecting, detecting, responding to, and recovering from threats.

Locally, we follow the National Information Security Policy and laws such as the Data Protection and Privacy Act (2021), the Electronic Transactions Act (2011), and the Computer Misuse Act.

Together, these provide a strong foundation for safeguarding systems and data.

How do you deliver convenience without weakening security?

It’s a delicate balance. More convenience often increases the risk of cyber threats. Customers want seamless services, transacting anywhere, anytime, yet stronger security measures, like multi-factor authentication, can feel inconvenient.

The solution is to design systems with both innovation and security built in, so users enjoy convenience without compromising safety.

Where is AI already creating value?

AI is already transforming banking. In risk management, machine learning models detect fraud and monitor anti-money laundering in real time.

For customer service, banks are deploying chatbots and virtual assistants to provide 24/7 support. AI also enables sentiment analysis to track customer feedback and robotic process automation to eliminate repetitive tasks like data entry and account reconciliation. The result is greater efficiency, reduced costs, and better decision-making.

Should employees worry about AI?

AI will automate repetitive tasks, which may replace some roles. However, employees who adapt, learn, and integrate AI into their work will remain valuable.

Jobs requiring critical thinking, innovation, and human interaction will remain relevant. AI should be seen as a tool to augment, not replace, the workforce.

How do you let teams experiment without risking the live rails?

We create safe spaces for experimentation through sandboxes and test environments. This allows staff to innovate without risking live systems that handle sensitive data.

It’s a balance between maintaining stability and security while giving young talent room to test new ideas.

Banks and fintechs: rivalry or partnership?

Fintechs are like speedboats - agile and quick to innovate - while banks are like large ships that move more slowly. Both need each other. Partnerships allow banks to infuse fintech agility while fintechs benefit from banks’ scale and stability. The future of banking is one of collaboration, not competition.



One final takeaway: the single digital bet every Ugandan bank should make?