BoU's switch that will control bank, mobile money and fintech charges 

In 2022, Bank of Uganda (BoU) announced plans to establish a national payment switch. The plan sounded alien and patronising then. But as things cleared out, the import rallied on reducing the cost of payments in a deeply fragmented industry.

In July 2023, the central bank subsequently initiated a process through which more than 20 companies placed bids for the award of the contract.

The process returned Interswitch Group, Axiom Group, Blue Bytes, and Paylogic as successful candidates, leading to the award of the contract to Paylogic SA.

However, in its 2023/24 annual report, without giving reason, Bank of Uganda indicated it had canceled the contract, extending the wait for a centrally controlled payment system indefinitely.

It has been almost two years since. But Bank of Uganda, in its Integrated Annual Report 2024/25 released this week, noted the financial sector was inching closer to a landmark reform, with the launch of the National Payment Switch.



Dr Manzi Tumubweyine, Bank of Uganda director of national payment systems, said at the 7th Annual Fintech Conference that the Switch could be launched at the end of next year.

The Switch, a unified platform, promises to link banks, mobile money, and fintechs in a single inter-operator or interoperable ecosystem that BoU describes as a “flagship digital transformation project” that will reduce fragmentation, lower transaction costs, and boost financial inclusion.



Currently, Uganda’s payment landscape is divided among banks, telecom-led mobile money services, and independent fintech operators, each operating largely on exclusive systems.

But the Switch seeks to integrate all digital payment channels, from mobile wallets and ATMs to electronic funds transfer and card transactions, into one shared infrastructure.

Collaboration frameworks with key strategic partners, which include building the Switch to feed into ongoing regional payment initiatives, such as the East African Payment System (EAPS) and the Comesa Regional Payment and Settlement System, BoU says, have been completed.



And together, these systems will streamline cross-border transactions within Africa, allowing faster and cheaper settlements across currencies.

Uganda has actively used these payment systems, with the country’s participation in the EAPS growing by 26 percent in outbound transaction values to Shs1.44 trillion, while inbound flows rose 23 percent to Shs1.3 trillion.

By connecting Uganda’s domestic Switch to regional platforms, BoU envisions a fully interoperable African payment ecosystem, one that enables merchants, banks, and consumers to transact across borders with minimal friction.

Why interoperability matters

For consumers, interoperability means simplicity, with a customer using MTN Mobile Money able to send funds directly to an Airtel account, pay a merchant using a different bank’s point of sale terminal, or withdraw from any agent network without needing multiple accounts.

For businesses, it means lower costs and faster settlements, while for regulators and banks, it promises greater transparency and efficiency in monitoring financial flows.

In its report, BoU says the absence of interoperability has been one of the biggest barriers to deepening the digital financial ecosystem.



“Fragmented systems lead to inefficiencies, duplicate investments in infrastructure, and higher transaction fees,” the report reads in part, noting that by harmonizing the systems, the Switch will cut transaction costs significantly, make digital payments more accessible to small traders, and support government’s vision of a cash-lite economy.

By uniting the diverse players of the digital economy under one interoperable network, BoU is setting the stage for a transformation that could redefine how money moves and the Switch could do for Uganda’s payments what the mobile phone did for communication: connect everyone, everywhere, instantly.

Balancing speed with safety

But as part of the modernization push, BoU has also reviewed the National Payment Systems Regulations to align the regulatory framework with new business models in digital finance, especially those driven by fintech innovation.

At least 17 new payment-related licenses were approved during the year under review, covering electronic money issuers, payment service providers, and fintech aggregators, expanding the formal digital financial technology ecosystem to more than 50 companies.



However, while progress is clear, challenges remain, with the implementation of the Switch requiring technical standardization, strong cybersecurity safeguards, and stakeholder cooperation across banks, telecoms, and regulators.

Fintechs have also raised concerns about regulatory clarity and integration timelines, warning that delays could slow innovation.