China committed to deepening media cooperation in Africa

The Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation closed with the Chinese and African media pledging to deepen cooperation in areas of a digital and technological economy, according to a statement issued September 1 by Beijing.

Chine will also be aiming to promote innovation convergence, strengthening exchanges, share opportunities and improving digital governance capabilities on the continent of over 1.2 billion people.

This publication understands that Beijing is already engaging some media for news coverage and other co-productions to jointly tell stories of mutual friendship.

“Successful collaboration in the media field has become an integral part of the overall China-Africa cooperation, and has made vigorous contributions to the all-round development of China-Africa relations,” reads part of the statement.

The August 25-26 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation in Beijing was co-hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the African Union of Broadcasting.

More than 240 delegates from the government departments, media institutions, audio-video enterprises, diplomatic missions from China and 42 African countries, the African Union Commission and the African Union of Broadcasting participated in the forum.

In their congratulatory letters, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall “spoke highly of the Forum’s conducive role in advancing the dialogue and cooperation between Chinese and African media.”

The Deputy Director of Uganda’s public broadcaster, Mr Maurice Mugisha, who virtually attended the event August 25 said: “We are excited for yet another Forum that bring together all African Media Operators.”

“I expect to share and learn from China on what innovations have evolved especially after two years of a Covid-19 lockdown. We do value this cordial relationship of sharing with the people of China!”

In Africa, China is already running a Satellite TV Project targeting over 10,000 villages on the bloc.

“The Integrated Digital Switch-over Project has been acceleratory to the development of the broadcasting sector in Africa, and a benefit to the African people,” China’s information department said in a statement, Thursday.

‘New development’

During the course of the two-day forum, China carried out a series of training programs for African media professionals to share practical knowledge and strengthen personnel exchanges.