Court dismisses case seeking to block MTN share listing 

The Civil Division of the High Court has dismissed an application in which lawyer Male Mabirizi had sought to block MTN from listing its shares at the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

By  Betty Ndagire

In a case filed against Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Mabirizi had argued against the decision to approve MTN’s prospectus in which the telecom floated 4.5b ordinary shares to the public.
Mr Mabirizi had sought court to compel CMA to cancel its decision with orders prohibiting implementation of any further activity regarding the MTN Initial Public Offering. 

