Demand for Pay-As-You-Go financing to skyrocket in East Africa

Demand for Pay-As-You-Go financing for products in the East African Market is set to skyrocket in 2022 as more consumers opt for alternative payment solutions as opposed to cash first payment, research shows.

Latest data from Angaza, a sales and customer management technology provider for last mile distributors indicates that despite an increase in demand for sophisticated products like smartphones and TVs, the majority of consumers are unable to pay for these items upfront.

“We are now seeing a paradigm shift as more middle income earners seek this financing model in a bid to access more sophisticated durable products that they cannot pay for upfront,” Angaza customer success director Peter Thuo said, adding that “the Pay-As-You-Go model shows great potential to help consumers in emerging markets access products they previously could not afford through flexible payment terms.”

With the financing model, consumers who cannot afford to pay for a product upfront can choose to pay a distributor in partial, affordable installments over an agreed period of time.

To increase access to these in-demand products, Angaza has expanded beyond Pay-As-You-Go solar products. The firm has partnered with over 25 manufacturers, including Burn Manufacturing, Samsung, NuovoPay and SureChill, to provide distributors with the opportunity to sell transformative products on its hub.

Furthermore, Angaza has partnered with over 60 mobile money providers across 25 countries to enable cashless operations for distributors.

“The option of mobile money has led to a significant decrease in cash usage over the past few years, enabling consumers to pay at any time, from anywhere while saving distributors the cost of physically collecting payments,” explained Thuo.

According to a Mckinsey report, about 60 percent of consumers say they are likely to use Point Of Sale financing which includes Pay As You Go services over the next six to 12 months.

“These solutions enhance cart conversion, increase average order value, and attract new, younger consumers to the merchants’ platforms. However, the incremental impact of such solutions varies by merchant size and category,” the report states.

Last year, Angaza received Sh1.3 billion in Series B financing to support efforts to scale customer service and commercial business teams, primarily located in Nairobi, Kenya.

The firm creates the technology that enables businesses to offer life-changing products to anyone, anywhere.