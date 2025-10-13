Digital automation boost: Regional tech firm calls for stronger policy incentives

Solutech, a regional technology firm specializing in sales automation and field management solutions, has called on the government to introduce stronger policy incentives to accelerate the growth of Uganda’s digital automation industry.

The company appealed as it expanded its footprint in the country, aiming to support businesses in adopting technology-driven solutions to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

In a statement shared with the media over the weekend, Solutech’s chief executive officer, Mr Alexander Odhiambo, outlined two areas that require urgent government attention.

First, he urged the introduction of targeted investment incentives to encourage companies to adopt automation and analytics tools.

According to him, such incentives would empower businesses to modernize their operations, boost productivity, and compete effectively not only in Uganda but also across the East African region.

Mr Odhiambo also emphasized the need to strengthen data protection and privacy regulations, noting that robust legal frameworks are critical in building trust among both businesses and consumers.

Without such frameworks, he warned, the uptake of digital platforms could be undermined by concerns over data breaches and misuse of personal information.

“Automation and analytics are vital to modern business success. By creating a supportive policy environment, Uganda can position itself as a leader in digital transformation across the region,” Mr Odhiambo said.

The appeal comes as Solutech expands its customer support network and works closely with Ugandan businesses through its SAT platform, which helps organizations adopt data-driven decision-making.

The company believes that with the right policies in place, the digital automation sector could emerge as a key driver of Uganda’s economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Founded in Nairobi in 2014, Solutech has grown into one of East Africa’s leading providers of field force automation solutions, serving over 80 companies and managing thousands of brands.

Beyond deploying technology, the company runs employee training programs to ensure automation complements human effort rather than replaces it.

Uganda has already made significant investments to position itself as a hub for data-driven innovation. Through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the government has rolled out the Digital Transformation Roadmap and the National ICT Policy to guide digitization across public services and the private sector.

At the core of these efforts is the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U), which manages key e-government platforms such as UG-Hub and the national digital ID system, UG-Pass.

In recent years, Uganda has also invested heavily in its National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI), a high-speed fiber network linking over 700 government offices nationwide.

This has dramatically reduced internet costs, with wholesale bandwidth prices falling from more than $1,200 per Mbps per month in 2010 to about $70 today, making digital services more affordable for both government agencies and private businesses.

Despite these advances, challenges remain.

Experts point to the need for higher-quality and timely data, stronger legal frameworks for cross-border data flows, and increased financing for large-scale ICT projects such as data centers.