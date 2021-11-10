Emirates airline posts $1.6 bn loss over six months

An Emirates Airbus grounded at Dubai International Airport in Dubai.PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In June Emirates, the biggest airline in the Middle East, announced its first annual loss in more than three decades after the pandemic threw the aviation industry into crisis.

Emirates airline posted a $1.6 billion loss in the first half of the financial year, the Dubai-based carrier said Wednesday, as it remains in the red due to the Covid pandemic.

