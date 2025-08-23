Experts want government to invest in AI literacy

In an era of disinformation, bias, distortion and the spread of false narratives, digital experts want government to fast-track legislation, apportion a budget and promote Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy across the country. They argue that this will be a game changer in ensuring quality data ecosystem in AI and facilitate learning. Aside from just regulating AI, they say investment in AI is a timely conversation that all stakeholders such as academia, industry practitioners, civil society organisations and the media should have.

Among other things, digital activists want government and policy makers to allocate an adequate budget towards capacity building and AI literacy, introduce safety protocols for AI use and offer incentives for citizen-led solutions and mitigate AI risks. While presenting a policy brief on reforms of law, policies and regulations, Raymond Amumpaire, a digital rights advocate, observed that AI has revolutionalised the information network, which presents opportunities and challenges.

“We need to position ourselves as users in the AI generation by identifying the right AI tools for specific tasks or assignments,” he says. Amumpaire says as Uganda heads to the polls next year, AI will come in handy in fact-checking news in both mainstream and social media, give a voice to the maginalised, address misinformation, supercharge investigative journalism, lighten the workload in newsrooms and ensure the populace receives the most accurate information in real time. “Resource constraints, limited infrastructure, skills gaps and political sensitivities are potential stumbling blocks in integrating AI technologies. That is why this conversation is timely,” Observes Amumpaire. Gilbert Ssendugwa, the Executive Director of Africa Freedom of Information Centre, says there is an urgent need to review existing laws and policies on AI in order to enable Ugandans make better decisions as they handle large volumes of data daily.

He wants government to enhance capacity for various actors to use AI, raise awareness on the potential benefits and opportunities that AI can advance in health, education and other sectors. “The urgency to ensure information integrity and press freedom is more critical than ever before. AI techonologies will combat misinformation,” he adds. The policy brief, among other things, identified opportunities, potential risks and offered recommendations. In the field of technology, experts recommend transparent and accountable systems, promotion of equal access to AI opportunities and conducting risk assessment associated with AI development specific in African context.

To media owners and journalists, Ssendugwa proposes investing in AI literacy through curriculum models, localising AI tools and strengthening communities of practice to work on localised AI solutions for newsrooms. Civil society organisations were advised to strengthen international cooperation to address misinformation, as well as push for translation of laws and policies associated with AI and journalism. AI, experts say, will improve story-telling, combat misinformation, expand information availability and promote a democratic discourse on matters of national importance. Available Acts The Data Protection and Privacy Act Cap97 protects the privacy of individual and personal data by regulating the collection and processing of personal information through the principles of ethical data collection.

However, the Act falls short of clear provisions on aligorithmic transparency, which creates a legal void and weak enforcement. Uganda does not have a specific AI law in place and policy direction. “AI and journalism in Uganda: Opportunities, challenges and policy recommendations” was the theme of the workshop. The event took place recently in Kampala and attracted academia, civil society organisations, policy makers, technology companies, media and development partners. The discourse centred around key issues affecting journalism and AI intergration in Uganda and stakeholders identified immediate and long-term policy actions for government, media, civil society and the private sector. Panellists also explored the possibility of building synergies for future collaborations specifically on AI, media and governance.

In newsrooms across the country, AI is influencing every aspect of journalism from content generation, editing, audience engagement and evaluation. Media outlets have started experimenting with several AI- powered tools such as the transcription software, network analysis and multi- lingual translation services. Digital transformation Despite potential benefits, Uganda’s regulatory and policy frameworks remain inadequate to address the integration of AI and journalism, leaving journalists vulnerable to a rapidly evolving digital space. Governments around the world are embarking on digital transformation journeys in order to provide seamless services for citizens, while also keeping people – and their data – safe and secure.

Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia,Algeria, Rwanda have made notable strides in anchoring AI within national digital strategies, strengthening local innovation ecosystems, and investing in foundational infrastructure such as data centres and broadband connectivity. Research shows that some countries have moved faster than others, setting up AI policies, innovation hubs, and cutting-edge research centres.



