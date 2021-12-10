Five things to know about the James Webb Space Telescope

This handout picture taken with a telescope and released on December 9, 2021 shows the comet C/2021 A1 Comet Leonard, which came from the farthest reaches of the solar system, about to pass "very close" to the Earth, at 35 million kilometres, and its long hair will be visible in the northern hemisphere, according to Paris-PSL Observatory. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The telescope will be placed in orbit about a million miles from Earth, roughly four times the distance of our planet from the Moon.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December after decades of waiting.

