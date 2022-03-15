Germany warns against Russia's Kaspersky anti-virus software

A man uses Russia's Kaspersky anti-virus software on a computer. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of cyber espionage attempts.

German cyber security agency BSI on Tuesday urged consumers not to use anti-virus software made by Russia's Kaspersky, warning the firm could be implicated in hacking assaults amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

