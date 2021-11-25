Prime

Govt seeks to raise industrial labour force to 10 percent

Prof Pamela K Mbabazi, the NPA chairperson

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

According to former Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde, it is time Ugandans shift to new level technology through which to create sustainable industrialisation and employment.  “Industrialists, must take advantage of cutting edge models such as internet, open source and new commerce and , research, among others, to effect echange,” she said. 

Government will in the next five years seek to increase industrial labour force from the current 7.1 percent to 10 percent, according to National Planning Authority (NPA). 
Speaking during the fourth edition of the Economic Mkutano in Kampala, Prof Pamela K Mbabazi, the NPA chairperson, said that government, under National Development Plan III (NDP) will focus on private sector development and industrialization as key drivers of the economy. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.