Govt withdraws 377 acres of land allocated to investors

State Minister in charge of Privatisation and Investment, Evelyn Anite, said a number of investors had abandoned land that had been allocated to them without providing any plans of developing it. PHOTO | FILE

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Some of the land that has been withdrawn, according to State Minister in charge of Privatisation and Investment Evelyn Anite, has had no activity for more than 20 years. 

At least 377 acres of undeveloped land in the Kampala Industrial Business Park in Namanve, Mukono District have been withdrawn from investors, according to State Minister in charge of Privatisation and Investment Evelyn Anite. 

