How Covid has led to digital inclusion

NEMA Executive Director Dr Barirega Akankwasa opens a digital village in Nalufenya Ward, Jinja South Division, Jinja City, on November 18, 2021. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

The launch of a digital village in Nalufenya Ward, Jinja South Division brings to seven their number in the country, including at Old Kampala Mosque, Kololo, Bugiri, Bukerere, Buwenge and Mukono


While Covid-19 has been catastrophic, claimed lives and disrupted livelihoods, economies and ways of living, it is during the pandemic that people have learned and adopted the use of digital services, which has contributed to the increase in digital inclusion.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.