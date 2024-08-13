How QR codes boost customer touchpoints

If you have recently bought a new device, spare part, or toy you have probably encountered a seemingly random pattern of small squares usually printed on a white background somewhere on the packing or the item itself. These are called Quick Response Codes or just QR codes. This article briefly describes what they are and how to take advantage of them.

What are QR Codes?

A QR code is a type of two-dimensional barcode that stores information or instructions. Unlike traditional barcodes, which are linear and can only store a string of numbers, QR codes can hold a substantial amount of information in a small, square-shaped space. They consist of black squares arranged on a white background, and when scanned using a smartphone or tablet, they can quickly direct you to a website, display a message, or share contact details. QR codes were invented in Japan in 1994 by the company Denso Wave, initially developed for the automotive industry to track vehicle parts during the manufacturing process.

QR codes are now a powerful way for businesses to connect with customers instantly, creating a new channel for driving interactions. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Their ability to store a vast amount of information in a compact form has made them ideal for diverse applications, from advertising to inventory management. Additionally, the rise of smartphones equipped with cameras and QR code reader applications has significantly boosted their accessibility.

By simply pointing one’s phone camera at a QR code, users could access web pages, make payments, or even download apps without the need to type in long website names or search for information manually.

QR codes can be scanned from any angle, and with a wide array of instruments including digital cameras and mobile phones. This makes them more user-friendly compared to traditional barcodes, which require precise orientation to be read correctly by specialised apps or barcode scanner devices.

On the other hand, however, malicious QR codes can direct users to fraudulent websites, potentially compromising personal information or installing malware on their devices.

Getting started

Using QR codes is relatively simple. As a business owner, all one needs is a QR code generator. This is usually an online website or application in which one provides the information to be encoded in the QR code such as website information or contact information.

QR generators can be free (such as myqrcode.com) or paid for, depending on the features they provide. As a user, you need a smartphone with a camera and the right operating system. For Android users, all cameras have an inbuilt capability to read QR codes while one needs IOS 11 and above to read QR codes for iPhone users. Otherwise, one may need to install a specific application to read QR codes.

How business utilise QR codes

For any business owner, QR codes present a great opportunity to enhance customer experience and make your product offering easily accessible.

For small restaurants looking to cut back on staff, QR codes placed on tables or walls of the restaurant could be used to provide customers with digital menus, and allow them to place orders, and make payments directly from their phones, reducing physical contact and streamlining service.

Retailers of clothing (boutiques) can include QR codes on their product tags encoded with redirects to detailed product information, customer reviews, related items, and styling tips. This could also be used to claim loyalty points when the product has been purchased.

Real estate agents can include QR codes in brochures or on “For Sale” signs to provide instant access to property details, virtual tours, or contact information.

Conference (and “bivulu”) organisers can print QR codes on flyers, or posters, linking to schedules, speaker profiles, or venue maps. This provides a great way to provide much more detailed information without cramming it on a small flyer.

Tourist spots can use QR codes to offer self-guided tours, providing historical facts, fun facts, or audio guides via smartphones. For example, our local museum could place QR codes next to exhibits, allowing visitors to scan them and listen to detailed audio guides or read more about museum articles.

Businesses can add QR codes to product packaging, linking to videos, recipes, or usage instructions. For example, local food manufacturers may include QR codes on their product packaging, directing customers to online recipes or cooking tips.

As technology continues to evolve, how we use QR codes will only expand, offering exciting new possibilities for businesses and consumers alike.

Douglas Bugeiga.