How women investors are bridging Africa’s healthcare sector with technology

The entrepreneurial sphere of Africa is poised for evolution as a new era defined by women leaders with zealous desire for prevalent changes and innovation are emerging, according to technology experts and continental economic sector event organizers.

Making this vision become a reality will take the initiative by the likes of Angel Fair Africa and companies such as Rivia to empower women with a view to reshape Africa's future business landscape.

The good news is that the two already joining forces to make this dream come to fruition.

Rivia, is an African healthcare technology company established in Ghana in January 2024 with an objective to ensure ease in access to the highest quality of healthcare through partnerships with clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic centers.

And Angel Fair Africa, launched in 2013, is an event organized by Chanzo Capital with the purpose of connecting selected African entrepreneurs to a network of investors with the aim of invoking these investments potential in Africa.

Bridging gender gap…

Angel Fair Africa has since 2016, been instrumental in addressing the gender inequality issues in the investment ecosystem where women are significantly underrepresented as exemplified by the Rivia sponsorship of the All-Female Investors Panel at the 11th Angel Fair Africa (AFA@11) scheduled to take place next month in Nairobi, Kenya.