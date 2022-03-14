Prime

I have already prepared energy sector reforms - Nankabirwa

What you need to know:

  • Minister Ruth Nankabirwa says the reforms seek to streamline the energy sector with the view of reducing the cost of electricity. 

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has said she has completed a paper that will reform a number of  Energy sector activities. 
The paper, which she said has already been submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat and is awaiting presentation, creates several scenarios for sector reforms that will affect both future and current concessions or contracts.
Government concessioned a number of companies to operate the energy sector in the electricity distribution and generation sub-sector.  
A number of concessions including that of Umeme, which expires in 2025 and Eskom, which is due to expire next year, are being renegotiated while others government has indicated will not be renewed. 
Government recently asked Eskom to wrap up operations in the management of Nalubaale and Kira power dams ahead of the expiry of its 20-year concession next year. 

