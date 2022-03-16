I wrote to Museveni over stalled Tororo fertiliser project, says Nankabirwa 

Officials from Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group Uganda, show Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa some products during the tour of the plant in Osukuru sub-contrary,  Tororo District last week. PHOTO | FILE 

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In a ruling delivered on September, 19, 2019, Justice David Wangutusi of the Commercial Division of the High Court ruled that Guangzhou Dongsong had acted illegally, directing the company to pay Fang Min $8m in damages.  

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has said she wrote to President Museveni to intervene and save the multibillion dollar phosphate and fertiliser project in Osukuru, Tororo District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.