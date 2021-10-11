Internet service provider sues client over non-payment  

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Roke Telkom Limited, an internet service provider, has sued a client over non-payment of $58,676.98 (Shs209.5m) worth of supplied services.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Roke Telkom claims that Cloud Core Systems Limited has ignored to clear for supplied services despite several commitments and reminders.

According to court documents, some time in 2018, Cloud Core Systems engaged Roke Telkom to provide internet installation services to some of its clients.

The service agreement, according to court documents, commenced on August 1, 2019 and was later signed on September 10, 2019.

However, Roke Telkom claims that after providing the service in question, Cloud Core Systems failed to pay $58,676.98 (Shs209.5m) that was due until January 21, 2021.

Roke Telkom, court documents indicate, made several attempts to recover the money to no avail.

Acting through KNT Advocates, Attorneys and Legal Consultants, Roke Telkom contends that a notice of intention to sue was duly served on Cloud Core Systems on February 1, 2021, which forced it to contact Ms Esther Kemigisha Tayebwa, who works with the complaint, for an amicable solution.

A meeting was later set up, resulting into a consent agreement on February 3, 2021 in which Cloud Core Systems under took to repay the full amount of $58,676.98 in four instalments on or before May 4, 2021.

However, Cloud Core Systems has since breached the consent agreement and has not honoured the consent and the mutual covenants set forth.

Subsequently, Roke Telkom wants court to enter a judgement against Cloud Core Systems for payment of $58,676.98 (Shs209.5m), costs of the suit and any remedy as court may deem fit.

The court registrar has given Cloud Core Systems 10 days from the date of service within which it must apply for leave from court to appear and defend itself.

