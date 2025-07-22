Invisible war: How CEOs are fighting back cybercrime

In today’s world, towers no longer define sovereignty; networks do. But as the digital sky expands, so does the invisible threat that lurks within it. According to the World Economic Forum, cybercrime is now a silent pandemic, costing the global economy $18 million every minute. That is $9.5 trillion annually, a figure so vast, it threatens to erase decades of enterprise in mere moments.

And the battleground has shifted. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who once fought fierce market competitors must confront enemies they may never see. In this new digital era, it is not the speed of building that defines success, but the brilliance of defending.

A woman makes a video call. Cybersecurity must be embedded into the company’s core strategy. PHOTO/FILE

"Imagine waking up to an empire built over decades wiped out in minutes: empty mobile wallets, disgruntled clients, social media panic, and shattered brand trust."

This is the reality for many companies across the Gulf, where cyber warfare is a daily battleground.

The World Economic Forum puts the average cost per breach globally at $4.45 million but in the Gulf region, it is at $8.05 million per breach (nearly double). That is because of rapid digital transformation and technology adoption.

These trends are now cascading into East Africa, where countries are accelerating to catch up with global tech adoption, without parallel cybersecurity maturity. This was the atmosphere that settled over the Uganda Communications Commission’s fifth Annual CEO Cybersecurity breakfast, an event that pulled back the curtain on the silent war behind the screens. Themed: "CEO’s Strategic Edge: Bridging Past Wins with Future Cyber Visions," it drew together titans of industry to face a truth too urgent to ignore.

Audrey Mnisi Mireku, a board member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), delivered a stark warning.

“Cybercrime does not knock—it breaks in. By the time you realise it, the attackers are already five steps ahead,” Mireku said.

Audrey Mnisi Mireku, a board member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams. PHOTO/FILE

The old boardroom battles, she said, were fought over market share and service delivery. The battles ahead, however, will be waged in silence; against adversaries without faces, and weapons that move at the speed of light.

A new breed of adversaries

The most dangerous threats are no longer external, but internal. Ms Mireku painted a picture that was all too familiar: poorly compensated employees with privileged access, silently recruited by faceless criminals. Or the high turnover of IT staff that leaves companies exposed to inexperienced hands.

She argued that Africa’s top five threat actors today include not only state-backed digital mercenaries and organised cybercriminals selling breach kits for as little as $5 (Shs17,950), but also former employees and informal sector youth—disillusioned, brilliant, and idle.

“Let us not fear to look into the informal sector,” she advised, adding that “the hackers are recruiting the unemployed youth and paying them handsomely.” In this regard, she urged leaders to abandon old hiring rituals focused solely on paper qualifications. “Train your own. Cultivate defenders from within.”

Cybersecurity: CEO’s responsibility

With a united pledge, Uganda’s telecom and technology leaders are stepping out of their traditional lanes. Away from the metrics of growth and coverage, into the silent but intensifying war over digital security. Their stories are not just individual case studies but threads in a single fabric, woven together by a shared mission: to fortify the country’s digital backbone against threats lurking around.

Five years ago, at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Uganda, a strategic decision was made to shift from being purely a telecom operator to a broader technology provider. Though bold then today, chief executive officer Michael Mukasa calls it “a worthy shift,” as it placed them ahead of the curve in readiness. They have a dedicated division—Liquid Technologies, focused on cloud and cybersecurity providing clients with tailored digital fortifications, built not only to defend but to anticipate.

This evolution was not exclusive. MTN Uganda, too, has realigned its vision, guided by the realities of an era where, as CEO Sylvia Mulinge put it, “the wars are different.” In a digital financial ecosystem where the currency is trust, the stakes are higher than ever.

"People must know that their money and information are safe,” she explained. To ensure that, MTN has made deep investments, not only in systems and firewalls, but in getting the architecture right from the start. The company’s attainment of ISO 27001 certification, she said, reflects a philosophy more than a milestone.

MTN Uganda chief executive officer Sylvia Mulinge. PHOTO/FILE

It is not just about technology. The real shift is in strategy. Security, these leaders agree, is no longer a bolt-on function. It is embedded in how products are conceived, how services are deployed, and how customers are onboarded.

“We are designing products and services—and building customer processes—with security in mind,” Mulinge added.

“The same mentality is embedded in our innovations, where we are ensuring that our architecture is attack-proofed,” Mulinge said.

This transformation resonates across the sector. At Airtel, the alignment between business growth and cyber resilience is clear.

“Cybersecurity must be embedded into the company’s core strategy,” emphasized Soumendra Sahu, the managing director. “It influences growth, trust, and everything in between.”

Over the years, Airtel has intensified engagement at the highest levels, ensuring that the board and executive leadership own the cybersecurity agenda. In their model, security is not a technical concern but an executive priority.

While Artificial Intelligence is reshaping workflows and decision-making, telcos and tech providers alike see it not as a threat, but as an ally.

“Innovation and use of various technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and networking intelligence are an advantage,” Sahu noted. These tools have helped identify sophisticated threats and allowed companies to build secure systems that defend as intelligently as they connect.

Yet, the most advanced systems collapse when culture is not part of the equation. The conversation repeatedly circled back to people, not just platforms. Awareness is not optional.

Human-centric security, the leaders agreed, must drive everything. This is why cybersecurity training is not an annual exercise anymore but a continuous investment.

Cost as a deterrent

Still, the cost of being prepared is rising. In an era where the cost of business often outweighs revenue, standby security investments can feel like a luxury. But the stakes make it non-negotiable. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, among the most aggressive cyber threats, often begin as sudden traffic spikes—easy to miss until it is too late.

That is why Liquid Intelligent Technologies offers “security as a service”—a model tailored for both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates. “To the corporate market, we also offer on-premise deployments and cybersecurity fusion centres,” Mukasa added, acknowledging the layered needs of different enterprises.

But with the will and vision, regulation can complicate things.

Christine Mugimba, the director of ICT and research at the Uganda Communications Commission, was candid in her assessment of the landscape.

“We are careful not to burden the sector with obligations that require huge investments on top of other regulatory requirements,” she explained. Many firms, particularly SMEs, operate with minimal IT staff, often just two individuals, who double as the entire cybersecurity team. These are not companies that can afford security operations centres or 24-hour monitoring. Yet, they are just as exposed.

Christine Mugimba, the director of ICT and research at the Uganda Communications Commission. PHOTO/FILE

In recognition of this, UCC has provided guiding frameworks without enforcement-heavy penalties.

“In 2019, UCC put in place computer emergency response team regulations,” Mugimba noted. These regulations stipulate requirements associated with incident response, but with flexibility, acknowledging that different players are at different levels of readiness.

Even so, Mugimba is clear that some foundational standards must still be met.

“A lot of data is coming into these companies. They must map out their critical assets as they build cybersecurity capacity,” she said.

But she also emphasized that visibility is non-negotiable.

“Without data and visibility into what is happening in your network, it becomes difficult to respond.”

The need is urgent. In 2023 alone, 38 percent of all cyberattacks in Uganda targeted telecom companies. And that number is expected to rise.

Despite the challenges, leaders are not retreating but increasingly, working together. There is growing recognition that while brands and prices may differentiate the market, infrastructure and risk are shared. Collaboration is not just preferable, it is survival.

Collaborate and protect

Mulinge captured the essence of this collective vision: “While we differ in brand and pricing, collaboration in the form of infrastructure sharing is crucial to cut costs and ease information sharing. The danger is when players don’t follow similar standard protocols.” The solution, she argued, lies in policy enforcement, shared standards, and end-to-end encryption because the biggest threats are often third-party induced.

The sector now stands at a critical juncture. It must choose between reactive fortification and proactive design. Between isolated defense and unified resilience.

The challenge is monumental. But the answer lies in what Ms Mireku laid out clearly: visibility to identify every exposed asset before attackers do, vigilance to monitor systems 24/7 in a borderless digital world, and rapid response to shut down threats before they spread.