ISS astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft

This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a view of the Crew-2 SpaceX Dragon capsule dubbed "Endeavour", off the side of the International Space Station, as they return to earth on November 8, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts left the International Space Station bound for Earth on Monday after spending six busy months aboard the orbital outpost.
  • Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station's solar panels.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.