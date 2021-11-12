Jambojet puts off plan to resume direct Entebbe, Kigali flights

What you need to know:

  • Uganda is one of the key routes for KQ with the most frequencies within the region and low demand is set to impact the carrier’s earnings.

Jambojet has put on hold plans to restart direct flights to Entebbe and Kigali due to strict Covid-19 containment measures, which have reduced demand on the route.

