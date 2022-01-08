James Webb telescope fully deployed in space

This undated image released by Nasa shows the James Webb Telescope being readied for launch. PHOTO/FILE/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The most powerful space telescope ever built and the successor to Hubble, Webb blasted off in an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25.

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the final mirror panel as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history.

