Journalists, activists tipped on digital security

Journalists pictured t an event recently. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Derrick Kiyonga

Journalists and activists across the world have progressively become reliant on the internet and digital platforms for a number of things ranging from infrastructure, organization, and the intensification of their critical work. The open and accessible design of the internet, nevertheless, has made it susceptible, and it has become apparent that those challenging authority and power need to practice digital security. It’s under this context that on November 11 and 12, the Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa- shortened as CIPESA -organized a Training of Trainers (ToT) for 15 purposively selected journalists and human rights defenders at Eureka hotel In Kampala.

