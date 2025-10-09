Made in Uganda: The e-commerce platform taking local products global

On a sunny afternoon at the 31st Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) trade fair, a small crowd forms around a vibrant exhibition booth. Handcrafted baskets sit beside neatly packaged coffee, organic skincare oils, colorful textiles, and artisan chocolates, all branded Made in Uganda.

It’s more than just a slogan. It’s the name of a new e-commerce platform that is determined to become a symbol of pride, innovation, and ambition for Ugandan entrepreneurs eager to take their products to the world. The Made in Uganda platform seeks to connect local producers to global consumers.

For decades, Ugandan manufacturers, artisans, and small-scale enterprises have produced remarkable goods, but access to international markets has remained a distant dream.

Now, through this online marketplace, local producers can showcase their products to buyers both at home and abroad.

From coffee and crafts to fashion and food, the platform curates a wide range of goods that tell a distinctly Ugandan story, one of creativity, resilience, and quality.

“I am very excited that UNBS has played an important role in getting these products onto the market,” said Ms Patricia Ejalu, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) deputy executive director, while touring the Made in Uganda booth.

The entry of Made in Uganda coincides with a growing confidence in the quality of local goods.



Working closely with UNBS, the platform ensures that every product listed meets national and international standards.

This focus on certification builds consumer trust, a critical step toward global recognition. Moses Byaruhanga, the head of Made in Uganda, says the mission is to transform and open new doors for Ugandan products.

“Consumption of Ugandan products has traditionally been local. We want to create market access so these products reach international shelves. We have already onboarded over 2,000 unique products, most of which are certified. Some still need support, but the momentum is strong,” he says.



Beyond e-commerce, Made in Uganda is also nurturing a new generation of small-scale producers, many of them young innovators with big dreams but limited capacity.

Dr Ezra Rubanda Muhumuza, the UMA executive director, sees the platform as a launchpad for these emerging entrepreneurs.