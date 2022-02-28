Prime

Making sense of oil contracts

Some contracts in the oil sector have been ring-fenced for only Ugandans. PHOTO | FILE

By  Paul Murungi

  • Oil is a highly specialised sector. Therefore, it needs a lot of expertise and experience, much of which Ugandan companies do not have. Therefore, government has found it sufficient to create levels or categories, some of which have been ring-fenced for only Ugandan companies. In this article we shall seek to make sense of which contracts are available and exclusive to Ugandans.

A lot is going around. Of course, much of it concentrated on how, either at individual or company level, a company can participate in the oil and gas sector.  

