MP Adeke, Ayebare among 34 speakers listed for Uganda’s social media dialogue

Uganda’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare and Soroti Woman MP, Anna Adeke Ebaju are among the 34 speakers lined up for 2021 Social Media Conference in Kampala later this month.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) who are the organisers of the virtual dialogue slated for August 25 and 26 say it intends to facilitate the exchange of information and best practices on digital cooperation and social media diplomacy, to rally stakeholders in proposing ways and means to accelerate the access, usage and availability of social media.

Organised under the theme, Digital democracy in a Post Pandemic Era, the dialogue aims at bringing together academics, policy-makers, industry professionals, and civil society activists to discuss the role of social media in Africa and globally, mobile technology, big data, and digital innovation.

“It also intend to identify emerging social media issues, bring them to the attention of the relevant public bodies and the general public and, where appropriate, make recommendations as well as contribute to capacity building for internet governance in Africa, drawing fully on local sources of knowledge and expertise,” Mr Opolot Nicholas L’akwang, the KAS Uganda programme officer told journalists in Kampala.

• Dr William Tayebwa – Senior Lecturer and Research Fellow of American council of Learned Societies

• Adonia Ayebare – Ugandan Ambassador to the UN

• Opolot Nicholas – Programme Officer, Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung Uganda and South Sudan

• Anna Reismann – Country Director, KAS Uganda

• Raymond Mujuni – investigative journalist

• Kwezi Tabaro – Deputy Director, LéO Africa Institute

• Wanjuhi Njoroge – Founder, People Planet Africa

• Besigye Andrew – Public Policy and Communications Expert, Ministry of ICT

• Awel Uwihanganye – Founder, LéO Africa Institute

• Dr. Paul Kasenene – Wellness and Nutrition Specialist

• Alex Taremwa – Digital Journalist and Academic, Aga Khan University, Kenya

• Moses Owiny – ED Centre for Multilateral Affairs Uganda (CfMA)

• Dr. Okello Ayen – Director Public Health & Environment, Kampala Capital City Authority

• Jacob Eyeru – Chairperson of the National Youth Council

• Mathias Kamp – Policy Advisor East Africa, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung

• Abubakar Matanda – Advocate and ANT Youth Leader

• Adeke Anna – District Woman MP, Soroti

• Agnes Igoye – Deputy National Coordinator for prevention of trafficking in persons

• Solomon Serwanjja – Executive Director, AIIJ

• Lynna Abaho – Labour Support Officer, Ministry of Gender

• Ojok Okello – Social Commentator, Humanitarian and Entrepreneur

• Rushongoka Wa Mpiira – Sustainability Expert

• Blanshe Musinguzi – Journalist, Africa Report

• Denis Nabende – URSB Corporate Affairs Manager

• Dr. Benedict Akimana – Pyschiatrist, Butabika Hospital

• Susan Nandudu – Executive Director, ACTADE

• Peter Benhur Nyeko – CEO, Mandulis Energy

• Cathy Adengo – Stanbic Bank Uganda, Head of Sustainability

• Claire Leduc – Cooperation Attache, French Embassy

• Tricia Bigirwa – Feminist writer, lawyer and activist

• Patience Atuhaire – BBC Reporter

• Allan Chekwech – Co-head Production Hub, Nation Media Group Uganda

• Aka Dope – Band



