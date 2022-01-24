Nabbanja orders URA officials to suspend weighing of trucks

By  Joseph Omollo  &  Mudangha Kolyangha

  The move is meant to quicken verification and clearance  of trucks.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials to suspend operations of weighing trucks at Busia and Malaba border points in order to clear trucks held in traffic gridlock on the Malaba–Eldoret highway.
By last week, more than 10,000 Uganda-bound trucks were stuck in Kenya following a two-week strike by truck drivers against mandatory testing for Covid-19.
Ms Nabbanja, who visited Malaba border, said during a brief meeting with URA officials that the operations at weigh bridges should be suspended in order to quicken verification and clearing of cargo trucks.

