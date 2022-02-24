Pharmacists seek govt support to manufacture drugs locally

Pharmacists, under the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, have asked government to support them so that they can manufacture drugs locally.

Speaking during an interview in Kampala on Tuesday, pharmacists led by Dr Musa Ssemanda, the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda treasurer, said that whereas they have the capacity in terms of knowledge to manufacture a number of pharmaceuticals, they lack incentives from government such as land, equipment, affordable electricity and financial support for clinical trials on medicines, many of which are capital intensive.

Currently, he noted, nine out of every 10 medicines used in Uganda are imported yet Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, which has a membership of about 1,500 pharmacists, has knowledge to manufacture different medicines locally.

“The cost of coming up with medicine formulation is high. We can only be able to engage in manufacturing of medicines if we get support or partner with government,” Dr Ssemanda said, noting it was important that government takes the agenda of import substitution beyond simple goods to medicine.

According to a Ministry of Finance report that reviews and classifies close to 1,500 imports, Uganda imports pharmaceuticals worth Shs1 trillion annually.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said that whereas government would be ready to support any pharmacist who intends to manufacture medicines locally, they would have to follow set procedures and due processes.

“Already, there are companies manufacturing medicines and they were given incentives by government,” he said, without giving specifics.