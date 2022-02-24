Pharmacists seek govt support to manufacture drugs locally

President Museveni recently said the growth of pharmaceutical industries was key for Uganda to reach middle income status by 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • According to a Ministry of Finance report that reviews and classifies close to 1,500 imports, Uganda imports pharmaceuticals worth Shs1 trillion annually.

Pharmacists, under the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, have asked government to support them so that they can manufacture drugs locally. 

